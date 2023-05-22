Edmonds School District athletes headed for state competitions this week

It’s the final week of the 2023 prep spring sports season and with it comes a number of state championship events with scores of local student athletes in the mix. Here’s a rundown of what’s on tap this week and the Edmonds School District athletes looking to earn state medals.

WIAA 3A State Girls Golf Championships; May 23-24

The Gold Club at Hawks Prairie – Woodlands; Lacey

Tuesday, May 23, tee times (Edmonds School District qualifiers)

– Kate Sabarillo (Meadowdale); 7:45 a.m.

– Rachel Reitz (Meadowdale); 7:54 a.m.

– Kari Petterson (Meadowdale); 8:03 a.m.

– Siv Noora Wolter (Meadowdale); 8:12 a.m.

– Alison Dumo (Mountlake Terrace); 11:12 a.m.

– Chih-Ling Chao (Lynnwood); 12:06 p.m.

WIAA 3A State Boys Golf Championships; May 23-24

Indian Summer Golf & Country Club; Olympia

Tuesday, May 23, tee times (Edmonds School District qualifiers)

– Floyd Villanueva (Meadowdale); 12:30 p.m.

– Jaxon Dubiel (Mountlake Terrace); 12:30 p.m.

WIAA 3A State Fastpitch Softball Tournament; May 25-27

Regional Athletic Complex; Lacey

Friday, May 26 first game (Edmonds School District qualifying team)

– Mountlake Terrace Hawks (No. 10 seed) vs. Mt. Spokane (No. 7 seed); second-round game; 9 a.m.

WIAA 3A State Girls Tennis Tournament; May 26-27

Vancouver Tennis Center, Vancouver

Friday, May 26 first matches (Edmonds School District qualifiers)

– Paige Oliver (Edmonds-Woodway) vs. Michelle Nguyen (North Thurston); second-round singles’ competition; time to be determined

WIAA 3A State Boys Tennis Tournament; May 26-27

Vancouver Tennis Center, Vancouver

Friday, May 26 first matches (Edmonds School District qualifiers)

– Steven Anderson (Edmonds-Woodway) vs. Kevin Kim (Mountain View); second-round singles’ competition; time to be determined

– Russell Anderson (Edmonds-Woodway) vs. opponent to be determined; second-round singles’ competition; time to be determined

WIAA 3A State Boys Soccer Tournament; May 26-27

Sparks Stadium, Puyallup

Friday, May 26 semifinal game (Edmonds School District qualifying team)

– Edmonds-Woodway Warriors vs. Lincoln (Seattle) Lynx; 2:15 p.m.

WIAA 2A/3A/4A State Track & Field Championships; May 25-27

Mt. Tahoma High School, Tacoma

– A separate story will be posted Monday for Edmonds School District qualifiers

— By Doug Petrowski