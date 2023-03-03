Edmonds School District athletes named to All-League Wesco teams for winter sports

Here are the Edmonds School District high school athletes that were recently named to All League Wesco teams for the winter sports seasons.
Boys Basketball Wesco 3A/2A
1st Team
Jaxon Dubiel, JR- Mountlake Terrace
Zaveon Jones, JR- Mountlake Terrace
2nd Team
Chris Meegan, SR- Mountlake Terrace
Keegan Williams, SR- Lynnwood
Honorable Mention
Ben Hanson, SR- Edmonds Woodway
Drew Warner, SR- Edmonds Woodway
Steven Warren Jr, JR- Edmonds Woodway
Jaymon Wright, JR- Meadowdale
Girls Basketball Wesco 3A/2A
1st Team
Aniya Hooker, JR- Lynnwood
Kayla Lorenz, JR- Lynnwood
Gia Powell, JR- Meadowdale
2nd Team
Teyah Clark, JR- Lynnwood
Maya Davis, JR- Mountlake Terrace
Jordan Leith, SR- Meadowdale
Halle Waram, SR- Edmonds Woodway
Honorable Mention
Nya Deng, SR- Edmonds Woodway
Cameron Dunn, SR- Mountlake Terrace
Ava Powell, SR- Meadowdale
Mya Sheffield, SR- Mountlake Terrace
Wesco 3A Boys Wrestling
1st Team
106 lbs, Jude Harris, FR- Edmonds Woodway
113 lbs, AP Tran, JR- Edmonds Woodway
120 lbs, Maddox Millikan, JR- Meadowdale
132 lbs, Jack Bode, SR- Mountlake Terrace
138 lbs, Kayden Richman-Myers, SR- Lynnwood
152 lbs, Liam Fitting, SR- Edmonds Woodway
160 lbs, Ever Yamada, SO- Edmonds Woodway
182 lbs, Reed Burmaster, SR- Edmonds Woodway
Heavyweight, Dylan White, SR- Lynnwood
Wesco All-League winter sports teams were also announced for Girls Wrestling and Boys Swimming, however there were not any Edmonds School District athletes named to either team.
— By Steve Willits
