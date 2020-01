Edmonds School District Automotive Technology students swept the Puget Sound region SkillsUSA competition on Jan. 10 and came away as the highest-ranked Automotive Training Program in the Puget Sound Area. Student awards included:

1st place from Meadowdale High: Camren Skinner

2nd place from Lynnwood High: Max Bird

3rd place from Mountlake Terrace High: Jonah Peterson

4th place from Mountlake Terrace High: Tynan Reymore