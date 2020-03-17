Edmonds School District begins distribution of grab-and-go meals during school closure

Children and teens across the Edmonds School District received free bag breakfasts/lunches at 21 distribution sites on Monday, the first day of a planned six-week program during the district’s closure of all schools.

In accordance with the proclamation of Gov. Jay Inslee to close all public and private schools in the state until April 27, the district will be conducting no classes but will be offering free “grab-and-go” meals to all kids and youth who show up at various schools and community gathering places during the shutdown.

At Mountlake Terrace Elementary School on Monday, 65 meals were passed out at a table in front of the school’s front entrance. The meals included an individual serving box of breakfast cereal, yogurt, an apple, carrot sticks, string cheese, a strawberry wafer and a single-serving carton of either milk or chocolate milk.

The contents of the meals will vary according to food supplies available at the district’s various kitchens where the “grab-and-go” bags are assembled.

While the “grab-and-go” meal distribution is scheduled to continue Monday-through-Friday throughout the stretch of school closures, distribution sites may change as the district monitors demand. District officials urge residents to check the district’s website and Facebook page periodically for updates on the program.

Edmonds School District “grab-and-go” food distribution schedule (through March 20)

— Woodstone Apartments, 8:45 – 9 a.m. (16520 North Road, Bothell)

— Lakeside Apartments, 9:15 – 9:30 a.m. (6102 Albion Way, Mountlake Terrace)

— Lynnwood High School, 10 – 10:30 a.m. (18218 North Road, Bothell)

— Meadowdale Middle School, 10 – 10:30 a.m. (6500-168th Street SW, Lynnwood)

— Mountlake Terrace High School, 10- 10:30 a.m. (21801-44th Avenue West, Mountlake Terrace)

— Serra Vista Apartments, 10:45 – 11 a.m. (15517-40th Avenue West, Lynnwood)

— Lynnwood Elementary, 10:30 – 11 a.m. (18614-44th Avenue West, Lynnwood)

— Scriber Creek Apartments, 10:45 – 11:00 a.m. (20921-44th Avenue West, Lynnwood)

— Lynndale Elementary, 11 – 11:30 a.m. (19030-72nd Avenue West, Lynnwood)

— Chase Lake Elementary, 11 – 11:30 a.m. (21603-84th Avenue West, Edmonds)

— College Place Elementary, 11 – 11:30 a.m. (20104-76th Avenue West, Lynnwood)

— Mountlake Terrace Elementary, 11 – 11:30 a.m. (22001-52nd Avenue West, Mountlake Terrace)

— Cedar Valley Elementary, 11 – 11:30 a.m. (19200-56th Avenue West, Lynnwood)

— Community Life Center, 11 – 11:15 a.m. (19820 Scriber Lake Road, Lynnwood)

— Collins Junctions Apartments, 11:30 – 11:45 a.m. (4727-200th Street SW, Lynnwood)

— Spruce Park, 11:30 – 11:45 a.m. (16834-36th Avenue West, Lynnwood)

— Meadowdale Community Church, 12:00 noon – 12:15 p.m. (4900-168th Street SW, Lynnwood)

— Oak Heights Elementary, 12:15 – 12:30 p.m. (15500-18th Avenue West, Lynnwood)

— Martha Lake Mobile Manor, 12:30 – 12:45 p.m. (415 Lakeview Road, Lynnwood)

— Alderwood Boys & Girls Club, 12:30 – 1p.m. (19719-24th Avenue West #10, Lynnwood)

— Martha Lake Elementary, 12:45 – 1 p.m. (17500 Larch Way, Lynnwood)