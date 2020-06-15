Edmonds School District Black Student Unions sponsoring Juneteenth march, candlelight vigil this Friday

The Black Student Unions at Edmonds School District high schools have collaborated to sponsor a Juneteenth Day of Action, education and solidarity around the Black freedom from slavery and the ongoing Black struggle for freedom, Friday, June 19.

Attendees will gather at College Place Middle School, 7501 208th St. S.W., Lynnwood, starting at 10 a.m. to make posters, followed by an 11 a.m. march from College Place Middle to the Edmonds School District administration office.

At noon, attendees are encouraged on their own to shop Black-owned businesses, read Black authors, boost Black voices on social media, dance to Black music, and recite Black poetry. A list of resources will be provided.

And at 7 p.m. Friday, there will be a community candlelight vigil for Black lives at Meadowdale High School, 6002 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood. Masks, gloves and hand sanitizer will be provided, and attendees are asked to maintain social distancing guidelines.

You can see a list of Black-owned Snohomish County businesses here.