Edmonds School District Board of Directors named State Board of Distinction

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors has been recognized as a State Board of Distinction by the Washington State School Directors’ Association (WSSDA). Board members include President Nancy Katims, Vice President Carin Chase, Hawk Cramer, Thom Garrard and Keith Smith.

The annual WSSDA Boards of Distinction program honors school boards that demonstrate effective use of the Washington School Board Standards. These standards emphasize research-based governance practices that improve student outcomes, support districtwide achievement and help close opportunity gaps, according to the district’s newsletter to families.

“To become a Board of Distinction, you have to provide clear, evidence-based demonstrations of improved student outcomes tied to board action,” said Dr. Heather Curl, WSSDA’s director of leadership development.

“It is a high honor for our School Board to be named a Board of Distinction by the Washington State School Directors Association for the third year in a row,” Katims said. “WSSDA bases this award on school board work that reflects focus and commitment to the district’s Strategic Plan as well as alignment with state standards expected from school boards, and recognizes outcomes that represent progress over multiple years. I am very proud of our team for meeting these high expectations.”

The Edmonds School Board and fellow Board of Distinction honorees were formally recognized Nov. 20 during the President’s Dinner at the Annual State WSSDA Conference.