Edmonds School District bond measure falling short, levy passing in early election returns

In early election returns Tuesday, the Edmonds School District’s $600 million construction bond was not receiving the supermajority vote required for passage, while the $96 million replacement technology/capital levy was passing with nearly 56% of the votes cast so far.

Tuesday night’s results — based on 22% voter turnout so far — showed the Proposition 1 bond measure receiving 54.08% of the vote — or 12,627 yes votes. Under state law, a supermajority of 60% is required for passage of a bond measure. The Proposition 2 technology/capital levy proposal, meanwhile, received 13,041 yes votes, or 55.88%. A simple majority is required for school levy approval.

Votes will continue to be counted as they come in through the U.S. mail and Snohomish County drop box locations. The next round of results will be released at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12.

“We are very optimistic about the numbers coming in for the replacement levy,” said district spokesperson Harmony Weinberg. “With 55 percent saying yes so far, it shows us the community values our advanced technology program and the need for smaller capital projects. While the bond vote isn’t where we’d like it to be right now, we will continue to wait and see what the numbers show in the coming hours and days.”

The $600 million construction bond is aimed at addressing projected increases in student enrollment, including existing facilities upgrades and replacements, a new middle school and elementary school, and a new facility for Scriber Lake High School. The replacement technology/capital levy would provide computer and online support to students, along with classroom technology, teacher training and support, and internet access to students who do not have internet at home

Edmonds SD No. 15 Prop. 1 Bond

Approved 12627 54.08%

Rejected 10721 45.92%

Total 23348 100.00%

Edmonds SD No. 15 Prop 2 Capital Levy

Levy Yes 13041 55.88%

Levy No 10295 44.12%

Total 23336 100.00%