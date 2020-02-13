Edmonds School District bond measure still failing in second day of results

Based on the second day of election returns, the Edmonds School District’s $600 million construction bond — with 55% yes votes — was still failing to achieve the supermajority vote required for passage, while the $96 million replacement technology/capital levy was passing with 57% of the votes cast so far.

Wednesday night’s results were based on a nearly 26% voter turnout so far.

Votes will continue to be counted as they come in through the U.S. mail and Snohomish County drop box locations. The next round of results will be released at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13

Edmonds SD No. 15 Prop. 1 Bond

Approved 14895 55.26%

Rejected 12059 44.74%

Total 26954 100.00%

Edmonds SD No. 15 Prop 2 Capital Levy

Levy Yes 15391 57.15%

Levy No 11541 42.85%

Total 26932 100.00%