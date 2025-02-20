Edmonds School District Career and Technical Education partnership opportunity breakfast March 7

The Edmonds School District’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) program is inviting community members to learn more about its programs and partnership opportunities during a breakfast from 7:30-9 a.m. Friday, March 7 at the district’s Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.
Light pastries and coffee will be served.
RSVP here.
