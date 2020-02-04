Edmonds School District celebrates black storytellers

The Edmonds School District kicked off Black History Month Sunday by celebrating black storytellers, inventors and leaders with a storytime event at the Edmonds Library.

Reading books by black authors, district equity team members and parents read stories by black authors or featuring black protagonists, including Ada Twist, Scientist by Andrea Beaty and The Quickest Kid in Clarksville by Pat Zietlow Miller. Mountlake Terrace City Councilmember Steve Woodard and Communities of Color Coalition member Jacquelyn Julien also attended the event and read stories.

In addition, kids were able to create artwork inspired by New York-based artist and activist Faith Ringgold.

At its Jan. 28 meeting, the Edmonds School Board of Directors adopted a resolution sanctioning a Black Lives Matter Month of Action. The resolution was proposed by a group of local families, educators and community members interested in hosting events throughout the month. The storytime was the first of three events scheduled this week that will highlight black history and showcase contributions from the black community.

“We’re really blessed to have family and community support of this work,” said Sally Guzmán, the district’s family community engagement coordinator. “I’m so excited to be witnessing their leadership and their fierce passion for equity work.”

–Photos by Cody Sexton