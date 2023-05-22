Edmonds School District Class of 2023 high school graduation dates

High school commencement for the class of 2023 is just around the corner. Here are the dates for Edmonds School District high schools, according to the school district calendar:
Wednesday, June 7
Edmonds Heights, 7 p.m.
Woodway campus, 23200 100th Ave. W., Edmonds
Wednesday, June 14
Edmonds eLearning, 5 p.m.
Scriber Lake, 7 p.m.
Edmonds School District Stadium, 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds
Thursday, June 15
Meadowdale, 6:30 p.m.
Edmonds School District Stadium, 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds
Friday, June 16
Edmonds-Woodway, 6:30 p.m.
Edmonds School District Stadium, 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds
Saturday, June 17
Lynnwood, noon
Mountlake Terrace, 5 p.m
Edmonds School District Stadium, 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds
