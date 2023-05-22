Edmonds School District Class of 2023 high school graduation dates

High school commencement for the class of 2023 is just around the corner. Here are the dates for Edmonds School District high schools, according to the school district calendar:

Wednesday, June 7

Edmonds Heights, 7 p.m.

Woodway campus, 23200 100th Ave. W., Edmonds

Wednesday, June 14

Edmonds eLearning, 5 p.m.

Scriber Lake, 7 p.m.

Edmonds School District Stadium, 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds

Thursday, June 15

Meadowdale, 6:30 p.m. Edmonds School District Stadium, 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds

Friday, June 16

Edmonds-Woodway, 6:30 p.m. Edmonds School District Stadium, 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds

Saturday, June 17

Lynnwood, noon