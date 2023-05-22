Edmonds School District Class of 2023 high school graduation dates

Posted: May 21, 2023 4 Photo: Caps in the air. (File photo)
Caps in the air. (File photo)
High school commencement for the class of 2023 is just around the corner. Here are the dates for Edmonds School District high schools, according to the school district calendar:
Wednesday, June 7
Edmonds Heights, 7 p.m.
Woodway campus, 23200 100th Ave. W., Edmonds
Wednesday, June 14
Edmonds eLearning, 5 p.m.
Scriber Lake, 7 p.m.
Edmonds School District Stadium, 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds
Thursday, June 15

Meadowdale, 6:30 p.m.

Edmonds School District Stadium, 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds
Friday, June 16

Edmonds-Woodway, 6:30 p.m.

Edmonds School District Stadium, 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds
Saturday, June 17
Lynnwood, noon

Mountlake Terrace, 5 p.m

Edmonds School District Stadium, 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME