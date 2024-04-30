Edmonds School District Class of 2024 high school graduation dates

The Edmonds School District has announced the dates for its Class of 2024 high school graduations.
They are:
Edmonds Heights K-12
Friday, June 7
7 p.m.
Woodway Campus
Edmonds eLearning Academy
Wednesday, June 12
5 p.m.
Edmonds School District Stadium
Scriber Lake High
Wednesday, June 12
7 p.m.
Edmonds School District Stadium
Mountlake Terrace High
Thursday, June 13
6:30 p.m.
Edmonds School District Stadium
Meadowdale High
Friday, June 14
6:30 p.m.
Edmonds School District Stadium
Edmonds-Woodway High
Monday, June 17
6:30 p.m.
Edmonds School District Stadium
Lynnwood High
Tuesday, June 18
6:30 p.m.
Edmonds School District Stadium
Ceremonies at the Edmonds Stadium have limited capacity and are open to family and friends with tickets. Parking is available onsite but carpooling is encouraged. The ceremonies will also be livestreamed by the Mountlake Terrace High CTE Communication Club, Hawk Broadcasting Network (HBN) via its YouTube channel.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.