Edmonds School District dual language program information meetings March 10, 15

The Edmonds School District’s Two-Way Dual Language program is open for incoming kindergartners and first graders at College Place Elementary and Cedar Valley Community schools.

You can learn more at one of the district’s dual language informational events, where staff will explain the application process and answer your questions.

The meetings will be held on the following dates:

Thursday, March 10, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 15, 6:30-7:30 p.m.