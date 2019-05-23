Edmonds School District employee earns EdCC Foundation’s Associate Faculty award

Luke McQuade, Edmonds School District Behavior Specialist at Edmonds-Woodway High and College Place Middle, has been recognized with the 2019 Associate Faculty Professional Development Award by the Edmonds Community College Foundation.

McQuade is a part-time associate faculty member at Edmonds Community College and received the award during the Foundation’s Building Community Day.

Michelle Cimaroli, program manager for the foundation, said McQuade received the most nominations for the annual award.

Christina Coio, an Edmonds Community College Social and Human Services Department faculty member, said students often tell her how they enjoy McQuade’s classes.

“Luke is known to break into song, to challenge students’ assumptions all while presenting academic and real-world content in our classes,” she wrote in her nomination.