Edmonds School District free meal service continues on Dec. 30

The Edmonds School District is continuing to serve family-style meal kits during winter break, with the next service on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

The kits include enough breakfast and lunch items for seven days.

Grab and Go locations and times

Meadowdale Middle: 9-10 a.m.

Mountlake Terrace High: 10-11a.m.

Lynnwood High: 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway High: 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Food truck community locations and times

A’capella Apartments: 10-10:20 a.m.

YWCA Sommerset: 10:35-10:55 a.m.

Medo-Lynn Ranch Mobile Home Park 11:20-11:40 a.m.

Pinewood Square: 1:30- 1:45 p.m.

Scriber Creek: 2-2:20 p.m.

Alderwood Boys and Girls club: 2:30-2:50 p.m.

Spruce Park: 3:05-3:25 p.m.

Home deliveries will be Wednesday, Dec. 30. Details: visit https://bit.ly/ESDGrabnGo or call 425-431-1454.