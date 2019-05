Edmonds School District commencement dates set

High school seniors across the Edmonds School District are preparing to graduate in the next few weeks. If you want to join in the festivities, here are dates, times and locations for the commencement ceremonies. For additional information — including whether tickets are required — contact the school.

Edmonds Heights K-12 Graduation

Date: Friday, May 31

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Edmonds Heights Gym, 23200 100th Avenue West, Edmonds

Scriber Lake High Graduation

Date: Thursday, June 13

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Former Woodway Campus Commons, 23200 100th Avenue West, Edmonds

Meadowdale High Graduation

Date: Friday, June 14

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Edmonds Stadium, 7600 212th Street Southwest, Edmonds

Lynnwood High Graduation

Date: Saturday, June 15

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Edmonds Stadium, 7600 212th Street Southwest, Edmonds

Edmonds-Woodway High Graduation

Date: Saturday, June 15

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Edmonds Stadium, 7600 212th Street Southwest, Edmonds

Mountlake Terrace High Graduation

Date: Monday, June 17

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Edmonds Stadium, 7600 212th Street Southwest, Edmonds

Edmonds eLearning Academy Graduation

Date: Tuesday, June 18

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: College Place Middle Auditorium, 7501 208th Street Southwest