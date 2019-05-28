Edmonds School District commencement dates set

High school seniors across the Edmonds School District are preparing to graduate in the next few weeks. If you want to join in the festivities, here are dates, times and locations for the commencement ceremonies. For additional information — including whether tickets are required — contact the school.
Edmonds Heights K-12 Graduation
Date: Friday, May 31
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Edmonds Heights Gym, 23200 100th Avenue West, Edmonds
Scriber Lake High Graduation
Date: Thursday, June 13
Time: 5 p.m.
Location: Former Woodway Campus Commons, 23200 100th Avenue West, Edmonds
Meadowdale High Graduation
Date: Friday, June 14
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Edmonds Stadium, 7600 212th Street Southwest, Edmonds
Lynnwood High Graduation
Date: Saturday, June 15
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Edmonds Stadium, 7600 212th Street Southwest, Edmonds
Edmonds-Woodway High Graduation
Date: Saturday, June 15
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Edmonds Stadium, 7600 212th Street Southwest, Edmonds
Mountlake Terrace High Graduation
Date: Monday, June 17
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Edmonds Stadium, 7600 212th Street Southwest, Edmonds
Edmonds eLearning Academy Graduation
Date: Tuesday, June 18
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: College Place Middle Auditorium, 7501 208th Street Southwest