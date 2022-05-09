Edmonds School District High School Students of Month for April 2022

Edmonds eLearning Academy
Saul Sahagun
Parent’s name: Pedro Sahagun
Interests: I like reading, playing video games and hanging out with family/friends.
Education Goals: To go to college and explore careers I like.
Edmonds Heights K-12
Madi Steiner
Parents’ names: Laura and Jeremy Steiner
GPA: 3.89
Clubs & Activities: Thespian President, Yearbook Staff, ASB, theater
ASB: Vice President
Honors: National Thespian Honors Society, Editor in Chief in yearbook staff
Awards: Best dressed in the yearbook
Community Service: Madrona K-8 hair and makeup artist
Significant School Project: Into the Woods
Employment: Starbucks Coffee Co.
Educational Goals: To earn teaching credentials.
Career Goals: To be a pilot.
Anything else we should know?: I am honored
Adam Meilicke
Parents’ names: Kristen and Scott Meilicke
GPA: 4.0
Clubs & Activities: Programming team lead on the Edmonds Heights Robotics FTC Team #3805. While technically a class, Robotics is more like a club with many meetings and competitions outside of class time.
Honors: Member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Edmonds College.
Awards: Helped Edmonds Heights robotics team achieve third place Inspire Award (the most prestigious award) at the Washington state competition out of over a hundred teams, as well as the third place Motivate and second place Think awards.
Community Service: I regularly participate in park cleanups and STEM outreach events.
Significant School Project: As a lab for my STEM 100 class, I developed and programmed an artificial intelligence that learned to play the game Snake and drastically improved over time.
Educational Goals: I’m planning on getting a bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington.
Career Goals: I’d like to work in Computer Science, particularly regarding artificial intelligence.
Edmonds-Woodway High
Jalen Hang
Bjorn Ericsson Whitelaw
Parents’ names: Eric and Kaare Whitelaw
GPA: 3.0
Clubs & Activities: ASL Club
Athletics: Golf
Honors: Athlete of the week
Community Service: Teaching students at Chase Lake.
Significant School Project: Organized clean up of the Memorial to the late ASL teacher, Natasha Divyak.
Employment: Nile Golf Course, Sugar+Spoon, and Level 10 Company.
Career Goals: To start my own business and become a successful entrepreneur.
Lynnwood High
Jennifer Cervantes-Cisneros
Parents’ names: Maria Cisneros and Carlos Cervantes
Educational Goals: Trade school
Career Goal: Dental hygienist
Daxtyn Castagnetta
Parents’ names: Cinda and Jason Schmidt
GPA: 3.2
Clubs & Activities: Coco Club
Athletics: Track and Cross Country
Awards: Chimera XC Award, Team Captain
Community Service: Volunteer: Helped families build homes, plant gardens, babysitter
Significant School Project: Cocoa Club – Welcoming students with hot chocolate to make them feel like they belong, provide information on how to be involved in high school, and to meet people.
Current Employment: Zumiez
Educational Goals: Zoology, biology, nature
Career Goals: Zoologist
Meadowdale High
Saul Hernandez Baez
Parents’ names: Jesus F Hernandez Diaz and Guillermina Baez Vasquez
GPA: 3.9
Athletics: Football and Wrestling
Honors: AP European history
Awards: Three-time first team Wesco conference selection, and I also placed fourth in state.
Community Service: I helped teach kids wrestling, repaired the trail behind the high school, and helped set up the library at the front of the school.
Employment: Chops
Educational Goals: To graduate from the University of Washington
Career Goals: To become a Geologist.
Anything else we should know? I once ate six pounds of rice
Meztli Mendez
Parent’s name: Lidia Mendez
Career Goals: To become a Pharmacy Technician
Mountlake Terrace High
Ritika Khanal
Vladislav Kharitinov (Vlad)
Scriber Lake High
Marz Souza
Parent’s name: Norma
GPA: 2.57
Clubs & Activities: Art Club, GSA
Educational Goals: Graduating high school.
Career Goals: To sell art
Anything else we should know? My pronouns are they/them.
Riley DeCarlo
Parent’s name: Glenda DeCarlo
VOICE Transition Program
Alex Gilles
Parents’ names: Christine and Stephen Gilles
GPA: 3.88
Honors: Student of the month
Awards: Honor roll award
Community Service: Walgreens
Educational Goals: To go to college – maybe.
Career Goals: To be an Astronaut
