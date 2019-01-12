Edmonds School District High School Students of Month for December 2018

Edmonds eLearning Academy
Mother’s Name: Grace Valencia
Father’s Name: Francisco Velazquez
Interests: I’ve played soccer since I was four years old. I played for the Seattle Sounders Academy at the height of my soccer career, however my career ended when I fractured both my ankles separate times. I also enjoy writing poetry about how I view the world.
Community Service: I used to volunteer when I was younger as a translator for church/community events. I also volunteered at St. John’s church in Yakima helping the less fortunate take canned food to their car.
Future Education Goals: I plan to obtain all the knowledge I need to in order to sell insurance. I don’t intend on going to college because I didn’t get a scholarship and I don’t want any student loans hanging over me like a noose. I’d rather get my licenses to sell insurance and start off where my brother started when he got out of college.
Future Career Goals: I plan on opening my own Insurance Agency after I get my private pilot’s license.
Anything else you want us to know? I’m a very blessed individual because I come from a place where teenagers have crime ridden lifestyles. I’ve devoted my life to chase my dreams instead of ending up dead or in jail.
Edmonds Heights K-12
Mother’s Name: Anne Ching-Holter
ASB: Volunteer 2015-2017, President 2017-2018
Community Service: Math Tutoring, ESD equity meeting and special needs input session attendee
Significant School Project: Japanese American Internment
Future Educational Goals: To earn a degree in computer science and/or mathematics
Future Career Goals: STEM related field, Mathematics and programming
Anything else we should know? “It’s not how fast you get there, it’s that you keep going.”
Mother’s Name: Amy Day
Father’s Name: Cliff Day
GPA: I’m in a pass/fail program but my GPA at Shoreline Community College is 3.87
Clubs & Activities: Musical Theater, Tap Dance
Athletics: Circus Acrobatics, Basketball
Awards: Received Edmonds Arts Festival Student award, 2016. Future City Most Holistic Approach – 2 years – 2013, 2014
Community Service: Teaching assistant in Art and the Art of Science classes at Edmonds Heights K-12. Established recycling and composting program at church
Significant School Project: Learned “Out There” from The Hunchback of Notre Dame in English and American Sign Language for a theater competition
Current Employment: Frances Anderson Center as a circus coach
Future Educational Goals: To attend art school
Future Career Goals: A career using art such as teaching, graphic design, etc.
Anything else we should know? I have a sculpture called Patent No. 1 on display in the lobby of the Microsoft Research Lab in Redmond.
Edmonds-Woodway High
Mother’s Name: Valerie Ly
Father’s Name: Nick Ly
GPA: 4.0
Clubs & Activities: President of EWHS Chinese Club; President of EWHS Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA); Violinist in EWHS Philharmonic Orchestra; EWHS Link Crew Leader
ASB: Interhigh District Officer
Honors: Coca-Cola Scholars Semifinalist; Washington State Senate Page; National Honor Society Member; Microsoft Office Master; Future Business Leaders of America Member of the Month
Awards: President’s Volunteer Service Award; 2017 CTE Leadership Award; Microsoft Office Specialist State Championship (3rd)
Community Service: Swedish Hospital Edmonds Volunteer; Special Olympics USA Games Volunteer; EWHS Key Club
Significant School Project: PerfectChinese.org, an educational website that contains a four-year curriculum with textbook dialogues that include English translations accompanied by authentic recordings and a vocabulary list, which has important phrases related to each unit.
Future Educational Goals: To attend Stanford University
Future Career Goals: Computer Science or Business
Mother’s Name: Monica Edwards
Father’s Name: Matt Edwards
GPA: 3.88
Clubs & Activities: Drummer in Jazz Ensemble I, Wind Symphony percussion section leader, marching band drum major, boys swim team captain, EWHS Student Representative to the Instructional Council
Athletics: Edmonds-Woodway Boys Swim. 3x state athlete and 2018-2019 team captain. Year-round club swim for Cascade Swim Club and summer league swim at Aqua Club in Kenmore.
Honors: Tri-M Music Honors Society, swim team captain
Awards: MVP & Most Motivational awards for Edmonds-Woodway Boys Swim. 2017, 2018 respectively.
Community Service: Volunteer at Madrona K-8 teaching the elementary percussionists
Current Employment: Lifeguard and Swim Instructor at Aqua Club
Future Educational Goals: BS (Bachelor of Science) in Atmospheric Science at a 4-year institution
Future Career Goals: Meteorologist
Anything else we should know? I have received 30 credits from Edmonds Community College.
Lynnwood High
Mother’s Name: Lynne Brutman
Father’s Name: Michael Brutman
GPA: 3.9
Clubs & Activities: Robotics, HiQ, TriM, National Honor Society
Future Educational Goals: College
Mother’s Name: Deborah Cook
Father’s Name: Troy Leis
GPA: 3.7
Clubs & Activities: Orchestra
Athletics: Track & Field, Cross Country
Future Educational Goals: To attend a four year university and then medical school.
Meadowdale High
Mother’s Name: Carmen Greenleaf
Father’s Name: Derrek Greenleaf
GPA: 3.7
Clubs & Activities: Production Theatre, Meadowdale Improv, and Meadowdale Performing Arts.
Current Employment: Papa Murphy’s in James Village
Future Educational Goals: Definitely want to go to college, so a bachelors at least, but I do like the sound of Dr. Greenleaf
Future Career Goals: It’s a toss up, I have a lot of things I am passionate about, I could see myself as a therapist or environmentalist.
Anything else we should know? “The Miscast Cabaret” is a show entirely directed, choreographed and performed by students, and it opens Feb. 7 and 8.
Mother’s Name: Julie Studioso
Father’s Name: Daniel Studioso
GPA: 4.0
Clubs & Activities: ASB, Yearbook, Debate, Link Crew, NHS, Photo club
ASB: Senior Senate and Freshman Senate
Athletics: Sophomore year Swim team
Honors: Involved in honors and AP classes
Community Service: Involved in NHS with 128 hours of service and counting
Future Educational Goals: To major in biology, then go into medical school
Future Career Goals: To become a Doctor
Anything else we should know? I aspire to help others in everything I do. I like to exceed expectations and goals for myself
Mountlake Terrace High
Mother’s Name: Michele Fellows
Father’s Name: Brian Goodnight
GPA: 3.98
Clubs & Activities: Technology Student Association – President, STEM Leadership – Media Manager, Rocketry – Hobbyist
Athletics: Mountain Biking – Northwest Cup
Honors: Honors STEM 12, AP Calc, AP Computer Science A, AP Physics
Community Service: Elementary school outreach, trail building with Evergreen Mountain Bike Association
Significant School Project: TSA Dragster Design for STEM 12
Educational Goals: Double major in Industrial Design and Computer Science at WWU
Career Goals: UX Designer, Industrial Designer, Software Engineer
Mother’s Name: Debbie Perez
Father’s Name: John C. Perez
GPA: 3.415
Clubs & Activities: Key Club
Athletics: I’m on the La Senoritas Drill Team
Honors: I’m in AP Psychology
Community Service: All the time through Key club! This year we have done a sock drive, helped out with the school’s food drive, led the extravaCANza the school held, and participated in Adopt-a-Family, so far.
Significant School Project: I have helped lead the Key Club’s toiletry drive for two years and have helped lead all of our projects in Key Club this year.
Future Career Goals: To become an ASL Interpreter
Scriber Lake High
Mother’s Name: Nam Wasbrekke
Father’s Name: Paul Wasbrekke
GPA: 3.0+
Significant School Project: Music world – mini course
Current Employment: Scarlet Parke/Parke Ave
Future Educational Goals: To study education
Future Career Goals: Kindergarten Teacher
Mother’s Name: Stacia Thornton
Father’s Name: Rick Thornton
GPA: 2.7
Future Educational Goals: I plan on getting a 3.0 grade point average or higher and graduating on time with my class.
Future Career Goals: I plan on working somewhere in the clothing or fashion industry.
Anything else we should know? I love dogs 🙂
VOICE Transition Program
Jalen Morrison
Mother’s Name: Nicole Morrison
Father’s Name: Steve Morrison
Clubs & Activities: Young Life Capernaum; Art Club; Gaming Club; Special Olympics
Athletics: Special Olympics bowling, basketball, soccer, softball and swimming. Former member of the EWHS Sparkles Cheer Program.
Honors: 2016 Homecoming Duchess – Edmonds Woodway HS
Awards: Numerous Special Olympics Medals
Community Service: Volunteer at various church and Young Life activities.
Significant School Project: Exploring new job opportunities by working at TJ Maxx; McDonald’s and EEA.
Current Employment: Edmonds Education Association (EEA)
Future Educational Goals: Complete VOICE Transition Program in June 2019
Future Career Goals: Find a job in retail or restaurant services.
Anything else we should know? Jalen is a delightful young lady with an exuberance for life and adventure. She brings joy to all who meet her.
Project SEARCH
Mother’s Name: Shelia Taie
Father’s Name: Tony Peckenpaugh
Clubs & Activities: Table Top Gaming
Athletics: Swimming and bowling
Community Service: Volunteer at Swedish
Significant School Project: Project search
Current Employment: Swedish gift shop internship
Future Career Goals: To work in a hotel cleaning the lobby hallways
Anything else we should know? I like roller skating and hanging out with friends. I also like wolves, tigers and vampires.