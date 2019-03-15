Edmonds School District High School Students of Month for February 2019

Edmonds eLearning Academy

Makayla Zimmerman

Ethan Butcher

Mother’s Name: Stephanie Butcher

Father’s Name: Brent Butcher

Interests: I like exploring the world and learning all about it. The world we live in has so many surprises.

Community Service: Pretty much all community service I do is at my church. I like helping people there.

Future Education Goals: I plan on getting out of high school with a 4.0 GPA. Other than that, I don’t have many.

Future Career Goals: I’m not 100 percent sure of my career goals but I know that I want to be a writer. I love writings stories and sharing them with other people.

Edmonds Heights K-12

Annie Griffin

Mother’s Name: Kathy Griffin

Father’s Name: Sean Griffin

Clubs & Activities: Thespian Troupe Officer

Honors: Edmonds Community College Honor Roll

Future Educational Goals: To study literature and history at Seattle Pacific University

Jesse Sershon

Mother’s Name: Susanne Sershon

Father’s Name: Edward Sershon

GPA: 3.9 at Edmonds Community College.

Clubs and Activities: Jesse spent six years on FIRST robotics teams, and has spent the last two years doing musical theater.

Honors: Edmonds Community College Honor Roll for the past four quarters

Awards: Dean’s List Semi-Finalist during the 2016-2017 First Tech Challenge Season; Director’s Award during Edmonds Heights Musical Theater Gala for Outstanding Work in “The Mystery of Edwin Drood.”

Community Service: Jesse has spent the last three years volunteering to teach middle school robotics teams at Edmonds Heights.

Current Employment: Graphics and Marketing Lead at Edmond’s Community College’s Center for Student Engagement and Leadership

Future Educational Goals: Jesse is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Music Education: Voice at the University of Washington, Seattle.

Edmonds-Woodway High

Themba Kimani

Mother’s Name: Tolani Mwatha

Father’s Name: Anthony Mwatha

Athletics: Cross Country

Honors: Full IB

Community Service: Volunteered at Wonderland Child & Family Services

Significant School Project: I completed the Extended Essay in the area of film studies, which involved an extensive amount of preparation and research.

Future Educational Goals: My goal is to attend a four-year university

Future Career Goals: I would like to work as a business executive or a film director.

Anything else we should know? I am thankful for my family for pushing me to be to better everyday and always supporting my education.

Adiam Woldu

Mother’s Name: Mebrak Gebreamlak

Father’s Name: Belai Kahassai

GPA: 3.4

Clubs & Activities: Black Student Union, Middle Eastern Student Union, Colores Unidos

Honors: Snohomish County NAACP October Student of the Month 2018; Shirley

Walthall Youth Achievement Award.

Significant School Project: Organizing the Martin Luther King, Jr. assembly

Future Educational Goals: I’m currently interested in studying arts management or English at Columbia College, Chicago.

Future Career Goals: To follow a path that intersects in social justice and the creative arts.

Lynnwood High

Jennifer Osburn

Mother’s Name: Ellie Osburn

Father’s Name: Mike Osburn

GPA: 3.98

Clubs & Activities: 4-H Puppy Power, Robotics, Tri-M, Pep Band, Jazz Band, ACE Mentorship, American Heritage Girls, (and working on starting a club: Royal Students for Life).

Athletics: Cross Country & Girl’s Golf.

Honors: Wind Ensemble Honors, Jazz Ensemble 1, AP Calculus BC, AP English Literature and Composition, AP Physics, AP US History, AP Calculus AB, AP European History, English 10 Honors, Chemistry Honors, Pre-Calculus Honors, Biology Honors, World History 9 Honors, English 9 Honors, Algebra 2 Honors.

Awards: Sno-Isle Children’s Bookmark Contest 2007, Principal’s Award every year at Lynnwood Elementary School, Honor Band 2013, President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Honor Roll every year at Alderwood Middle School, National Honor Society at Alderwood Middle School, November 2014 Student of the Month at Alderwood Middle School, Puppy Power 4-H Junior Leader Award, Rotary International Student of the Month March 2015, Alderwood Middle School Honor Garden Award, Lynnwood High School Academic Achievement Award every year, Microsoft Office Specialist in PowerPoint and Word, National Honor Society at Lynnwood High School, AAUW 2018 Certificate of Excellence, Lynnwood High School Athletic Letter Award in cross country.

Community Service: Raised a service dog, visit elderly, Tri-M food drive every year at Lynnwood High School.

Education Goals: Start in community college and then transfer to a university to complete a bachelor’s degree, possibly in architecture.

Future Career Goals: To become an architect or engineer.

Anything else we should know? I’ve enjoyed my time at Lynnwood High School. I am proud of our President Donald J. Trump. I am committed to the Pro-life movement, and I love my Catholic faith. I became a Type 1 diabetic in Middle School and have learned to manage it and keep up with my classes and sports.

Christian Navarro

Mother’s Name: Maria Navarro

Father’s Name: Carlos Navarro

Athletics: Football, baseball

Honors: LHS athlete of the month

Awards: Snohomish County football officials Hall of Fame Scholar athlete award

Current Employment: McMenamin’s

Future Educational Goals: Immigration Lawyer

Future Career Goals: To help out as many families and people as I can.

Meadowdale High

Jocelyn Prunier

Mother’s Name: Jody Marx-Prunier

Father’s Name: Jimmy Prunier

GPA: 3.87

Clubs & Activities: Choir

Awards: Meadowdale High Track and Field Varsity letter 2016, 2017, and 2018; Student of the quarter January 2019; Selected for the Congress of Future Medical Leaders Award of Excellence award; Selected for membership in the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS)

Current Employment: AMC Theatres

Future Educational Goals: Go to college and get my PhD

Future Career Goals: To be an anesthesiologist

Kristian Helleren

Mother’s Name: Roxanne Helleren

Father’s Name: Jan Helleren

GPA: 4.0

Clubs & Activities: Plays guitar

Athletics: Enjoys long distance running, hiking, backpacking, being outdoors

Honors: National Honor Society; Edmonds Community College Dean’s List

Awards: Boy Scouts of America Eagle Scout Award

Community Service: I am an Eagle Scout and have participated in multiple service projects through the Boy Scouts. My Eagle Scout project consisted of installing a chain link fence to deter vandalism for Calvary Chapel Church in Edmonds.

Significant School Project: I participated in an Eagle Scout project at Meadowdale building benches.

Current Employment: I am currently working for Select Homes, a residential construction company in Edmonds. I do manual labor and construction related tasks.

Future Educational Goals: I plan on obtaining a degree in Fire Science.

Future Career Goals: I plan on becoming a Firefighter/EMT and owning my own business in the future.

Anything else we should know? I am very involved in youth activities at my church, Canyon Hills Community Church in Bothell, and have gone on two mission trips to Ecuador for reconstruction after an earthquake.

Mountlake Terrace High

Benjamin Eyman

Mother’s Name: Laurie Eyman

Father’s Name: Brendan Eyman

Clubs & Activities: The Hawkeye

Honors: Three-time recipient of a Band letter.

Awards: Digital story of the year for podcasting honorable mention; Eagle Scout Community Service – 500-plus hours through BSA.

Future Educational Goals: To obtain a degree in Journalism.

Future Career Goals: To Cover a World Series, Super Bowl, NBA Finals, and March Madness tournament in one year.

Semira Beraki

Mother’s Name: Akberet Afework

Father’s Name: Stefanos Beraki

GPA: 3.57

Clubs & Activities: Part of Executive ASB (Big Six), IATRIX 21 (Public Relations), The Hawkeye, TSA, and National Honor Society

ASB: Executive ASB (Big Six Treasurer)

Honors: STEM English 12 Bioscience, AP Biology, AP Statistics, AP US Government and Politics

Awards: Finalist for STEM Careers at WA State TSA Competition; UW CIIID Summer Scholars Program Graduate

Community Service: I’m a volunteer at my community Eritrean Church in Seattle as well as various community outreach programs. I’ve helped out in with ASB and STEM such as the food drive, middle school outreach, etc.

Significant School Project: Currently working on a project for STEM that looks into culturing bacteria in order to help improve and support the immune system within the human body. The project focuses on IFN expression as well as lactic-acid bacteria use. Another project was the first ever MTHS Lip Dub (ASB project) as part of a way to foster community growth and unity at Terrace.

Current Employment: Although not getting paid, I am currently employed as a lab volunteer at the UW Department of Immunology CIIID Institute.

Future Educational Goals: I hope to study medicine and get a degree within Biology with an emphasis on Neuroscience or Immunology, as well as attending the University of Washington.

Future Career Goals: Becoming a biomedical research scientist with a medical background.

Anything else we should know? I am Eritrean and hope to make my family and community proud. I also go by many nicknames ranging from “Selfie Semira” and “Semaymay” to “Semyra.” I am really passionate about biotechnology and write songs as a hobby.

Project SEARCH

Cary Bucsit

Mother’s Name: Odette Bucsit

Father’s Name: Ron Bucsit

Athletics: I do weight lifting everyday after school.

Community Service: Volunteer at Swedish Edmonds Hospital

Current Employment: I’m interning at the cafeteria serving food to customers.

Future Career Goals: Working in a restaurant washing dishes and serving food to peopl

Anything else we should know? I’m a hard worker. I like exercising. I’m punctual.

Scriber Lake High

Monilyn Winston

Mother’s Name: Deb Good

Father’s Name: Ty Winston

GPA: 2.8

Future Educational Goals: I plan to attend Edmonds Community College

Future Career Goals: Psychologist

Anything else we should know? I like pizza. I wrote in this year’s book released by Scriber Lake High School titled “Listen.”

Reese Olds-Craig

Mother’s Name: Kimberly Olds-Craig

Father’s Name: Charles Craig

GPA: 2.7

Clubs & Activities: GSA, Social justice

Community Service: Food bank

Future Educational Goals: To get a college scholarship

Future Career Goals: I want to be able to help people, maybe in a psychology field

VOICE Transition Program

David Hall

Mother’s Name: Kim Hall

Father’s Name: James Hall

Clubs & Activities: The Hangout Club

Athletics: Special Olympics basketball and soccer

Honors: Honors Society – middle school

Awards: Employee of the month – Work Adjustment

Significant School Project: Dollar Tree Internship

Current Employment: Lowe’s Home Improvement

Future Educational Goals: Technology

Future Career Goals: I’m excited to work at Lowe’s

Anything else we should know? I like to watch war movies and movies in general but mostly war films.