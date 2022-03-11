Edmonds School District High School Students of Month for February 2022

Edmonds eLearning Academy
Lukas McAteer
Edmonds Heights K-12
Gabrielle Lombard
Parents’ names: Anne and Chris Lombard
GPA: 3.98
Clubs & Activities: American Heritage Girls
Athletics: Golf and Volleyball
Honors: Honor Roll at Edmonds College
Awards: Stars and Stripes Candidate; Honorable Mention Wesco Volleyball (2021); Second Team Wesco volleyball (2020).
Preston Miller
Parents’ names: Ginger Miller and Peter Richison
Clubs & Activities: Guitar building, photography, and auto tech
Athletics: Weight lifting
Awards: Sno-Isle Technology Student of the Quarter Fall 2021-2022
Community Service: Cedarwood Food Bank
Significant School Project: Teaching Assistant in guitar building
Current Employment: Courtesy Clerk at Central Market in Shoreline
Educational Goals: Associate’s degree in criminal justice
Career Goals: Entrepreneur and police officer
Anything else we should know? Thanks for the nomination and selection!
Edmonds-Woodway High
Yongjoo (Daniel) Kim
Ji Choi and Min Kim
GPA: 3.953
Clubs & Activities: Camerata a student-led chamber orchestra led by myself as Concertmaster and Co-President; Key Club, a service-oriented club that is part of Kiwanis International! We have service projects, such as making cards for hospitals, book collection for schools and homeless shelters, and making care packages for homeless shelters! I have been secretary since the middle of my junior year until now; Student Advisor to the School Board (I work with the Board during their official meetings every other Tuesday to represent EWHS and to talk about problems and solutions for our district and schools with my fellow student advisors).
I am also part of the local Korean cultural center known as Morning Star Cultural Center. It’s in Lynnwood! I have performed the Korean drums for dignitaries in Guatemala, Hawaii, and South Korea for about three to four years now.
ASB: Appointed Officer for Senior Class ASB!
Honors: National Honors Society, Tri-M Music Honor Society, QuestBridge National College Match Finalist, IB Diploma Candidat
Awards: The President’s Volunteer Service Award
Community Service: Faneros, which is a non-profit organization for students with autism. I teach violin to students with autism on Saturdays. Northwest Youth Chamber, which is a non-profit Bellevue Chamber Orchestra where we perform for charities and government events. Virginia Mason Franciscan Health volunteer where I organize and pass out supplies to doctors and nurses while also going around the hospital and engaging in patient activities and shadowing medical personnel. I also volunteer around my church for events such as Holyween (a Halloween-inspired game night), Family Night (a night filled with games and dinner for the adults at our church), and Vacation Bible School every summer!
Current Employment: I tutor elementary and middle schools during my free time on weekdays!
Educational Goals: I hope to major in Biology, Biochemistry, or Human Biology in college and graduate on a pre-medical track, preferably at a college out-of-state! Medical school is also something I would want to pursue after my undergraduate studies.
Career Goals: I hope to become a family doctor and/or a pediatrician. While I want to start out my career at a large hospital environment, I also want to pursue my own private practice later on.
Anything else we should know? Thank you so much for this huge honor!
Larissa Meyer
Parents’ names: Laura and Dave Meyer
GPA: 4.0
Clubs & Activities: I am the president of FIRST Robotics FRC team 2522, I play the alto saxophone in the EWHS Jazz Ensemble I, and the bass clarinet in Wind Symphony.
Honors: I am an active member of the National Honor Society and the Tri-M Music Honor Society.
Community Service: I am a teacher for my school’s Lessons For All, where I provide free, private lessons for elementary school band students.
Educational Goals: My goal is to pursue a degree in Mechanical Engineering at a STEM university.
Career Goals: I would love to work as a mechanical engineer on a team of interdisciplinary engineers with a career in prototyping.
Lynnwood High
Titus Adejare
GPA: 3.69286
Clubs & Activities: Boys Golf
Athletics: Boys Golf as a junior
Anthony Guinto
Meadowdale High
Deklund DeBell
Parents’ names: Angela and Charles DeBell
GPA: 3.9
Clubs & Activities: Hi-Q; Sports Med club
Athletics: Cross Country; Track and Field
Awards: Most Inspiration Award for Cross Country
Current Employment: I work for a landscaping company
Educational Goals: To earn a four-year degree from Western Washington University
Career Goals: I want to be a firefighter
Sarah Reitz
Parents’ names: Mary and Paul Reitz
GPA: 4.0
Clubs & Activities: Key club, National Honors society, Environmental club, RAKE club, a LINK leader.
Athletics: Captain of the varsity soccer team in 2021 and captain of the varsity golf team in 2021 and 2022.
Honors: Artwork selected for the Edmonds School District Calendar 2021.
Awards: Tied for first place in Wesco South Girls Golf in 2021, and took third place in 2020
Community Service: Volunteer with the Edmonds Stream Team and the Edmonds Stewards Program; Peer tutoring.
Current Employment: The Cheesecake Factory
Educational Goals: Plan to attend a four year university and study biohealth, then attain a doctorate in optometry.
Career Goals: Pediatric Optometrist.
Mountlake Terrace High
Jae Benally
Parents’ names: Nancy and Benny Whitson
GPA: 2.1
Educational Goals: College
Career Goals: GameStop, Graphic Artist
Jordan Kearns
Scriber Lake High
Carly Cooper
Parents’ names: Beth and Ken Cooper
GPA: 3.9
Community Service: Volunteer at PAWS animal shelter
Current EmploymentEducational goals: I am planning on attending Edmonds College in the fall.
Career goals: I am interested in veterinary medicine.
Anything else we should know? I am a running start student at Edmonds College.
Alejandro Linan
GPA: 2.75
Current Employment: CoCo’s
Educational Goals: Owning a business in Culinary Arts
Career Goals: College for Culinary Arts
Project SEARCH
Brittany Brigham
Parents’ names: Torrie and Joe Brigham
Clubs & Activities: Back in high school, I was in Warriors for Christ and I was also on the yearbook staff as the photographer.
Athletics: I used to be on the Track and Field team in middle school.
Awards: I earned a blue ribbon for the 100-meter dash.
Community Service: I volunteered at Harborview Medical Center and I participated in Girl Scouts in elementary school.
Educational Goals: I would like to go to school and study photojournalism.
Career Goals: I would like to get a job before I go to college.
Anything else we should know? I take photos all over the community from Edmonds to Seattle and my photos end up in the paper and on the news.
VOICE Transition Program
Sammy Douglas
Parents’ names: Cindy and Jeff Douglas
Athletics: Loves to swim!
Current Employment: MOD Pizza
Anything else we should know? Sammy loves listening to all kinds of music, coloring and helping out in the kitchen (ESPECIALLY making pizza and banana bread).
