Edmonds School District High School Students of Month for January 2019

Edmonds eLearning Academy

Abdullahi Ibrahim

Mother’s Name: Fatuma Hassan

Father’s Name: Hussein Ali

Interests: I like playing sports and hanging out with my beloved ones.

Education Goals: Not afraid to explore the borders of my limits and never allow myself to be a prisoner of assumptions from uncertainties.

Career Goals: To pursue medical field in future.

Anything else you want us to know? “The true secret of happiness lies in taking a genuine interest in all the details of daily life.” – William Morris

Khalid Ibrahim

Mother’s Name: Fatuma Hassan

Father’s Name: Hussein Ali

Interests: I love playing sports and enjoying my loved ones.

Education Goals: Having a positive mindset that trains my spirit to face new challenges without worrying what the outcome would be.

Future Career Goals: To pursue opportunities in the medical field.

Anything else you want us to know? “The beautiful thing about learning is that no one can take it away from you.” – B.B. King

Edmonds Heights K-12

Shayma Parveen

Mother’s Name: Zeyba Parveen

Father’s Name: Dastagir Ahamed

GPA: 3.8

Clubs & Activities: ASB.

Community Service: Teaches elementary school kids how to read Arabic; helps with the revision and editing process for individual writing students.

Future Career Goals: Interested in becoming a teacher of English.

Anything else we should know? She enjoys writing short stories with a message. Makes and sells handmade calligraphy art of people’s names for gift giving.

Madeleine Jenness

Mother’s Name: Anne Jenness

Father’s Name: William Jenness

GPA: 3.98 at Edmonds Community College.

Clubs & Activities: Madeleine has done both Martial Arts and Musical Theatre at Edmonds Heights for 10 years. She has earned her black belt in Martial Arts and has had many lead roles in Musical Theatre, acting as a leader in the community and classroom. She was also the Assistant Choreographer for Driftwood’s Teen Troop production of “The Little Mermaid” this past summer.

Honors: The Edmonds Community College Honor Roll for the past four quarters.

Awards: Best Actor in a Leading Role for Toad in “A Year With Frog and Toad” in the Edmonds Heights Theatre Awards, Nominated for Best Overall Musical for “Urinetown,” where she was a cast member.

Community Service: Volunteered through Edmonds Community College to build a more accessible trail in the University of Washington Pack Forest, Junior Camp Counselor for both Camp Fire Camp and Girl Scouts.

Current Employment: Editor in Chief at the Edmonds Community College newspaper “The Triton Review”

Future Educational Goals: Madeleine is planning to either get a bachelor’s degree in Environmental Science, or a master’s degree in Midwifery.

Anything else we should know? Madeleine has attended Edmonds Heights K-12 since first grade. She is so thankful for all the opportunities the school has given her and that she was able to grow up in this community. She would not be the same person that she is today without the freedom and flexibility the school granted her. She will be forever grateful for it and will miss it very dearly.

Edmonds-Woodway High

Guillermo Cano

Mother’s Name: Jolee Cano

Father’s Name: Guillermo Cano

GPA: 3.9

Clubs & Activities: DECA; Spikeball Club.

Athletics: Tennis, Swim, and Golf for the school team as well as basketball outside the school

Honors: National Honors Society Treasurer.

Awards: Area Champion at DECA 2018; District Qualifier and part of undefeated 2018 tennis team.

Community Service: I serve at St Martin de Porres Men’s shelter. I also organize a charity basketball tournament at Holy Rosary Edmonds.

Significant School Project: My Extended Essay involving research and development of ideas regarding the Nicaraguan Revolution.

Future Educational Goals: I would like to attend a four-year university and major in economics or business.

Future Career Goals: I would like to work as a financial or investment analyst.

Anything else we should know? I would like to thank my teachers and family for supporting me in all of my work in and outside of school. I would like to especially thank my extended essay mentor and golf coach Mr. Andrew Prichard.

Sophia Pellegrini

Mother’s Name: Tami Pellegrini

Father’s Name: Tony Pellegrini

GPA: 3.99

ASB: I have been on ASB for all four years of high school and this year I am senior class president.

Athletics: I have played soccer for all four years of high school, three of them on the varsity team. I also played for our school’s basketball team for 3 years.

Honors: I am a member of the National Honor Society.

Awards: This year I made first team all WESCO and 2nd team all state for soccer.

Community Service: I volunteer with Special Olympics and I play on a unified soccer team.

Future Educational Goals: I plan to attend a four-year university in the fall to continue my education.

Lynnwood High

Rachel Cooper

Mother’s Name: Vivian Cooper

Father’s Name: Steven Cooper

GPA: 3.8

Clubs & Activities: Chamber Orchestra.

ASB: Leadership.

Athletics: Varsity Cheer, Head Cheer Captain.

Honors: AP Calc AB; AP Literature.

Awards: Athlete of the Month; UCA All-American Cheerleader; Student of the Month.

Future Educational Goals: To attend a four-year university.

Future Career Goals: To work in the interior design business.

Ryan Nelson

Mother’s Name: Anne Nelson

Father’s Name: Kim Nelson

GPA: 3.321

Clubs & Activities: I am in wind ensemble, and Jazz one, I play the trombone and euphonium. I am also involved very involved with the tec side of are theater at school. I run all our sound and lighting needs.

Awards: The instrumentalist magazine musicianship award and academic award.

Community Service: I love helping whenever anyone needs help. I have put a lot of my community service into the music program through Tri-M, mainly by helping all day with the food drive and blood drive each year.

Significant School Project: I would say one of the biggest projects that I have done and enjoyed was running the sound for the school musical the Music Man. It was a big job.

Future Educational Goals: Four years of college, get my bachelor’s degree

Future Career Goals: I see myself continuing to do audio work, such as an audio engineer. I also love working with lights in a show/theater setting.

Brooklyn Fahey

Mother’s Name: Sandy Fahey

Father’s Name: Michael Fahey

GPA: 3.62

Clubs & Activities: Link Coordinator, Cheer Team, National Honors Society.

ASB: I was a part of the leadership class last year and continue to be involved with ASB students.

Athletics: Volleyball team freshman and sophomore years; Cheer team junior and senior years;

Honors: I have been taking honors classes since freshman year and I am also in Advanced Placement classes. I love being able to challenge myself in these classes and learn from the other students.

Awards: Student of the Quarter twice as a junior and once as a senior; Athlete Of The Week my senior year; and Presidential Service Award for the 2017-2018 school year.

Community Service: Volleyball Coach for middle school students my freshman year; volunteer for The Youth Migrant Project freshman and sophomore years; gift card drive for families in our community that need food and clothes my junior year; Donated and collected food for food banks.

Significant School Project: My big school project was last year first and second semesters. I ran a gift card drive for people to donate cards that pertained to food, clothes or other needs to be given to students and families at MHS. For second semester, I reached beyond the school and asked my church and other schools for donations.

Current Employment: Walnut Street Coffee, back bar/ barista.

Future Educational Goals: To study business – specifically marketing – at a four year university.

Future Career Goals: Working in a marketing position.

Anything else we should know? I love to hangout with my family and spend time making lasting memories with my friends at MHS before going off to college.

Heydi Pena

Mother’s Name: Nelly Zavala

Father’s Name: Alex Pena

GPA: 3.01

Clubs & Activities: Peer Mentoring and Peer Mediator.

Community Service: Peer tutoring.

Future Educational Goals: I would like to be a Social Worker to help people and families.

Anything else we should know? I really like to help people inside and outside of school with anything they need help with. I like to help people who can’t speak English in school and outside of school too.

Jacob Knight

Mother’s Name: Camille Knight

Father’s Name: Dustin Knight

GPA: 3.78

Clubs & Activities: Theater – I played Seymour in “Little Shop of Horrors.” Sign City.

Current Employment: Car wash attendant at Mr. Kleen car wash.

Anything else we should know? I am the “Band King.” Traditionally, a senior member of the band program is crowned Band King (and there is now band queen as well) due to their leadership in the program.

Rebeka Berhanu

Mother’s Name: Kelemwork Woldegebrail

Father’s Name: Tesfaye Asfaw

GPA: 3.656

Clubs & Activities: Hawk Broadcast Network Club, Black Student Union.

Awards: International Rotary Student of the Month.

Significant School Project: French Film Project.

Future Educational Goals: To attend 4-year college, attend graduate school.

Future Career Goals: To be a film director and script writer.

Anything else we should know? I am the President of Hawk Broadcast Network Club. I have planned our school’s multicultural assembly and interviewed our guest, a Broadway tap dancer, in 2018. I produced the Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration video of 2018. I also planned the Martin Luther King Jr. assembly and gave a speech I wrote myself in 2019. I filmed our school’s 2018 Graduation Ceremony.

Project SEARCH

David Buckingham

Mother’s Name: Debra Rogers

Father’s Name: Steve Buckingham

Clubs & Activities: Special Olympics.

Athletics: Swimming bowling softball.

Awards: Buckingham Award.

Community Service: Swedish Edmonds Hospital volunteer.

Significant School Project: Project Search.

Current Employment: Mod Pizza.

Future Career Goals: I want a paid job at Edmonds Swedish Hospital cafeteria.

Anything else we should know? I’m a friendly person I’m a team leader and I love to go out to the movies.

Kevin Yao

Mother’s Name: Arlene Sinfuego

Athletics: Special Olympics Soccer.

Current Employment: Student intern at TJ Maxx.

Future Educational Goals: Graduate from VOICE Transition Program.

Future Career Goals: Paid job.

Laura Krouper

Mother’s Name: Sarah Stuhlsatz-Krouper

Father’s Name: Tom Krouper

GPA: 2.75

Future Career Goals: Child Care.

Tyler Kristiansen

Mother’s Name: Alicia Benson

Father’s Name: Scott Kristiansen

GPA: 2.0

Clubs & Activities: Chess club (CO leader).

Awards: Attendance.

Future Educational Goals: Business and culinary arts.

Future Career Goals: Business and culinary arts.