Edmonds School District High School Students of Month for January 2022

Edmonds eLearning Academy

Andrew Gifford

Interests: I like writing, and I play guitar.

Community Service: I help in the kids wing at church.

Education goals: To learn how to write scripts for television and film.

Career Goals: It would be fun to write a screenplay for a movie someday, but I’m not sure yet on exactly what my career goals are.

Edmonds Heights K-12

Isaac Wright

Parents’ names: Danica Wright and Rick Wright

Anwen Fillmore

Edmonds-Woodway High

Mihin Wijayasundara

Parents’ names: Wasanthi and Mahima Wijayasundara

GPA: 3.99

Clubs & Activities: Soccer, track and field, piano, and viola

Athletics: Club Soccer for Seattle United B03/04 ECRL, EWHS Varsity sprinter (track and field)

Honors: National Honor Society at EWHS; current viola section leader for the philharmonic orchestra at EWHS; varsity sprinter for EWHS; 6th and 8th grade Edmonds Honors Orchestra

Awards: Level 5 Royale Conservatory piano theorist, American Guild of Music Exams – Piano Level IB, Washington State Cup Soccer Finalist – Washington Rush (2017), Farwest Regionals Soccer Quarter-Finalist – Washington Rush (2018), Washington State Soccer Soccer Cup Finalist – Seattle United Copa (2020), State Medalist In 4×100 meter Relay – Edmonds Woodway High School Varsity Track, 2019 Freshman Championships 100 meter winner – Edmonds-Woodway High School, 2019 Freshman Championships 200-meter Runner-up; Edmonds-Woodway High School, second fastest all-time freshman 200-meters, Edmonds-Woodway High School.

Community Service: EWHS Link Crew leader since junior year, Environmentalist Activist club treasurer at EWHS

Significant School Project: Extended essay regarding divorce and its effects on children and teens; TOK essay about whether knowledge can be independent of culture.

Educational Goals: Going to a four year college for pre-med before going to medical school.

Career Goals: Something in medicine. I am currently interested in psychiatry.

Anything else we should know?: I am a strong believer that in order to get better at something, you need to fail at it over and over again. Albert Einstein encompasses this idea with the quote “Failure is success in progress.” I also firmly believe in a quote from Tim Notke that says that “Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard”. These are the two principles that I carry around with me wherever I go and I think they are what allow me to push myself to be the best.

Lok Ting Wu

Parents’ names: Chui Wa Yeung and Man Kwok Wu

Lynnwood High

Jenna Miller

Parents’ names: Annette Miller and Craig Miller

GPA: 3.99

Clubs & Activities: Tri-M

Athletics: Cross Country and Track

Educational Goals: My future educational goals are to go to a four-year university and enroll in a law program.

Career Goals: I want to study Environmental Justice and fight to keep our earth clean.

Aaron McIntosh

Parents’ names: Lisa and Lance McIntosh

GPA: 3.8

Clubs & Activities: LHS Drumline Section Leader

Athletics: Baseball

Honors: Advanced Placement Biology, AP Environmental Science, AP Calculus

Awards: Musician of Year

Community Service: I help a fellow student with AP Calculus

Career Goals: Architect

Anything else we should know? Graduation is on my birthday, June 17

Meadowdale High

Ella Ray

Parents’ names: Juliann and Kyle Ray

GPA: 3.99

Clubs & Activities: I am a member of the Gen Z activism club, the Hi-Q team, and book club. I am also the National Honors Society Vice President, and a LINK Leader.

ASB: Three years – ASB senator, one year – ASB Treasurer

Athletics: Varsity Volleyball Captain, and Varsity Tennis player

Honors: I have taken all honors classes and 9 AP classes of which AP Bio and AP Lang have been my favorites

Awards: EPIC magazine – Honorable Mention and publishing, Western Conference – Wesco 2A/3A All-Conference Volleyball Honorable Mention, Boys and Girls Clubs of America – Youth of the Year Nomination, Meadowdale High School Superlatives – Most Likely to be President

Community Service: I am a volunteer English tutor for the Refugee Resettlement Team through my church.

Significant School Project: I contributed to the planning of last year’s Prom and this year’s Homecoming, as well as filmed a video about the social norms surrounding substance abuse on campus to be shown in class.

Current Employment: Boys and Girls Club employee

Educational goals: I am hoping to attend either University of North Carolina Chapel Hill or Boston College to study nursing.

Career Goals: Neonatal or hospice nurse, or nurse practitioner.

Anything else we should know? I enjoy spending time with my friends and family, painting, writing, and playing the piano.

Aidan Reeve-Parker

Parents’ names: Jennifer McLaughlin and Simon Reeve-Parker

GPA: 3.67

Clubs & Activities: Tennis captain

Athletics: Meadowdale High School junior varsity and varsity tennis

Awards: Student of the Quarter multiple times and presidential education award.

Community Service: Food bank and Sierra service project

Educational Goals: To major in psychology

Career Goals: To become a therapist

Mountlake Terrace High

Ainsley Ward

Parents’ names: Rachel and Charlton Ward

GPA: 3.75

Clubs & Activities: Creative Writing Club, D&D Club, National Honor Society ASB; Class of 2022 Vice President

Athletics: Varsity soccer, varsity Basketball, tennis

Significant School Project: Creating a machine to take used paper and recycle it into new paper.

Educational Goals: To attend medical school

Career Goals: To become a doctor

Shalom Abi

Parents’ names: Yeshi Degif and Agidew Zenebe

GPA: 3.9

Clubs & Activities: Co-President of CONNECT Crew and Parliamentarian of National Honor Society

Athletics: Girls varsity tennis and manager of the boys tennis team

Employment: Intern at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and Coach at Forest Crest Tennis Club

Project SEARCH

Schyler Bennett

Parents’ names: Kara Blanchard and Kory Harp

Awards: Student of the Month – VOICE

Community Service: I’m a volunteer at Swedish-Edmonds Hospital; I interned in security and currently am an intern in Materials Management.

Significant School Project: I am part of Swedish Edmonds Project SEARCH.

Educational goals: I would love to learn how to animate.

Career Goals: To work for either Google or Amazon.

Anything else we should know? I love playing video games, making art and hanging out with friends

Scriber Lake High

Shams Alsalihi

Mother’s name: Huda Aliedani

Damarion Turner

Parents’ names: Shalonda Nesbitt, Derrick Turner

GPA: 3.0

Athletics: Football, basketball

Awards: Principal’s Award, good attendance award

Community Service: Half-marathon gear provider

Current Employment: I work at McDonald’s

Educational Goals: To graduate from a four year historically black college or university.

Career Goals: To maintain a job that provides me financial freedom and wealth while doing something I love.

VOICE Transition Program

Marika Stazel

Parents’ names: Emiko Stazel and Andrew Stazel

Current Employment: VOICE Intern at Joann Fabric and Crafts

Educational Goals: To keep up my good work in VOICE. To apply for Project SEARCH for next school year.

Career Goals: To get a paid job

Anything else we should know? I’ve been an intern at Joann Fabric for a few months of my second year in VOICE. I enjoy being at the VOICE Program so far. Not only is it useful but it gets me out of the house