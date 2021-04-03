Edmonds School District High School Students of Month for March 2021

Edmonds eLearning Academy



Emma Gorman

Mother’s name: Kama Gorma

Father’s name: Dai Gorman

Interests: I’m interested in travel.

Community Service: I’ve been a part of many school fundraisers, gift wrapping, car washes, babysitting, and summer camps.

Education Goals: I hope to find a passion outside of school.

Career Goals: I hope to find a career path after high school through experience.

Edmonds Heights K-12



Siraj Dabbagh

Mother’s name: Souha Hallak

Father’s name: Mustapha Dabbagh

GPA: 3.6

Clubs & Activities: Explorer prep internship

Current Employment: T-Mobile Internship

Educational Goals: Software engineering degree

Career Goals: Software Engineer

Emily Doak

Mother’s name: Anna Doak

Father’s name: Randy Doak

GPA: 3.9

Clubs & Activities: Ballet

Honors: Honors College at Shoreline Community College (Running Start)

Educational Goals: University of Washington

Career Goals: A science related field

Edmonds-Woodway High



Mirian Ramos

Mother’s name: Teresa Ramos

Father’s name: Maer Garcia

GPA: 3.3

Clubs & Activities: Tutoring club

Awards: Student of the month

Community Service: Helping at College Place Elementary School

Current Employment: Romeo’s pizza

Educational Goals: To go to medical school

Career Goals: To work as a cardiologist or in forensic medicine

Anything else we should know? I am from El Salvador. I have been in the U.S. for almost two years. I’m a student in the ELL program at Edmonds-Woodway High School. My first language is Spanish. I am now in level 2. I like to go running in my free time.

Steele Swinton

Mother’s name: Lisa Swinton

Father’s name: Oscar Swinton

GPA: 3.88

Clubs & Activities: Black Student Union, National Honors Society

Athletics: Football, Basketball, Track

Awards: First Team All-Wesco Running back

Community Service: Teach ASL to 3rd and 4th graders an hour each week

Educational Goals: To go to a four-year university

Lynnwood High



Manan Vasdev

Mother’s name: Sunita Vasdev

Father’s name: Ravinder Vasdev

GPA: 3.99

Clubs & Activities: Chamber Orchestra, Tri-M, Key Club, FBLA, Cascade Youth Symphony Orchestra

Educational Goals: Attend a four-year university and study business.

Hannah Tang

Mother’s Name: Cynthia Cheng

Father’s Name: Trung Tang

GPA: 3.96

Clubs & Activities: Photography Club (Vice President)

ASB: ASB Tech

Athletics: Varsity Swim Team (Captain) and Track & Field

Awards: Edmonds Art Festival Award (Photography); Scholastic Arts and Writing Gold Key Award (Photography); Scholastic Arts and Writing Silver Key Award (Photography);

Scholastic Arts and Writing Honorable Mention Award (Photography)

Educational Goals: I plan to study at a four-year university and graduate with a bachelor’s degree.

Career Goals: Business or Engineering

Meadowdale High



Quinn Bennett

Mother’s name: Julie Bennett

Father’s name: Brad Bennett

GPA: 4.0

Clubs & Activities: Book Club (President), Environmental Club (President), LINK, Member of Edmonds School District Superintendent Student Advisory Board, Member of Association of Washington Student Leaders Student Voice and Advisory Council ASB

Athletics: Spirit Squad

Honors: National Honor Society

Community Service: I volunteer at Willow Creek Salmon Hatchery & Education Center.

Significant School Project: Starting the Book Club this year. It has been so amazing connecting with other readers and challenging myself through experiencing different perspectives from a diverse range of authors.

Current Employment: No official job, but I dog walk every week.

Educational Goals: I plan to pursue a major in marketing with a minor in English at a four-year university. While I haven’t gotten all of my decisions back yet, there’s a high chance that I will attend the Foster School of Business at the University of Washington. My biggest goal is to take full advantage of the opportunities college will provide me with.

Career Goals: Upon entering the workforce, my dream is to secure a job that will allow me to work from anywhere in the world. To elaborate, I plan to become a digital nomad, working from my computer while being completely location-independent. Later in life I might attend graduate school to obtain a master’s degree in Library Science so I can become a librarian!

Anatolii Systuk

Mother’s name: Galyna Systuk

Father’s name: Anatolii Systuk

GPA: 3.65

Mountlake Terrace High

Heather Miles

Mother’s name: Shawna Miles

Father’s name: Clinton Miles

GPA: 3.65952

Clubs & Activities: Hawk Broadcast Network (HBN) & Honor Society

Honors: AP AB Calculus, AP Physics, AP American Government and Politics, Honors STEM English 12, Honors Pre-Calculus, AP Language and Composition, AP US History, Honors Humanities, Honors Algebra 2, Honors Geometry, Honors Chemistry, Honors Biology, Honors World History, Honors 9th Grade English.

Community Service: Helping sell DVDs at graduation; being a counselor for STEM camp for two years.

Significant School Project: A toy that helps kids learn to spell.

Educational Goals: I plan to go into Community college for two years, then go to a specialized school or program oriented around what I want to do.

Career Goals: Teacher, politician, director, marketing, HR, producer, government administration.

Anything else we should know? I love cats, spiders, and math. I have great teachers who help me. Amazing friends who support me. As well as an awesome family who is always there for me.

Skyler Knight

Mother’s name: Camille Knight

Father’s name: Dustin Knight

GPA: 3.8

Clubs & Activities: ASB

ASB: Executive ASB Secretary

Current Employment: Mr. Kleen Car Wash

Educational Goals: Acceptance to the University of Washington

Future Career Goals: Law

Scriber Lake High



Elysia Prado

Mother’s name: Kori Brown

Project SEARCH



David Hall

Mother’s name: Kim Hall

Father’s name: James Hall

Clubs & Activities: I used to do the Hang Out club in high school.

Athletics: I participated in basketball and soccer in the Special Olympics.

Awards: I received the John Campo award for dedication in 2019. My senior year of high school, I was elected Homecoming Prince. I am also certified in Microsoft PowerPoint. In middle school I made it to the National Junior Honor Society.

Significant School Project: During Zoom classes for Project SEARCH, we created our own businesses.

Educational Goals: I want to go to either Edmonds Community College or Shoreline Community College to take classes in security operations.

Career Goals: I would like to work doing something in security.

Anything else we should know? I like to practice computer programs in different languages. I like to play video games. I like to listen to music. I like to create video game modifications. I recently started walking and it’s hard but I will eventually enjoy it. I am very dedicated to my internship at Swedish-Edmonds Hospital in security.

VOICE Transition Program



Sophie Paynich

Mother’s name: Emily Paynich

Father’s name: John Paynich

Clubs & Activities: Transition Club

Community Service: Not yet.

Educational Goals: Courtesy clerk

Career Goals: A party princess (Disney)

Anything else we should know? I love cats and baby dolls