Edmonds School District High School Students of Month for May 2021

Edmonds eLearning Academy



Gisela Autore

Parent’s Name: Emily Autore

Interests: I love volleyball and enjoy photography and hiking.

Community Service: I enjoy babysitting, volunteering for Visionhouse, and donating my time to local food banks.

Educational Goals: I plan on working towards my associates degree in my last two years of high school and attending the University of Washington’s Architecture program.

Career Goals: I aspire to become an architect and interior designer.

Anything else you want us to know? Photography is a passion of mine.

Edmonds Heights K-12



Aungelina Aarskog



Bella Jasso

Edmonds-Woodway High



Stephanie Gutierrez

GPA: 3.77

Employment: Sales Associate

Educational Goals: Be patient and positive. Likewise, stay focused and resilient to achieve my goals.

Career Goals: Getting my bachelor’s degree in computer science.



Angela Van Pelt

Parents’ Names: Jill and Michael Van Pelt

GPA: 3.4

Clubs & Activities: EWHS Choir 2017-2018

Honors: Honors English;Honors Biology

Awards: Library Helper Award 2013-2014; Woodway Walkers 2014-2015; Torch Honor Society Member 2016 Excellent attitude, Excellent Skills, Excellent Progress; Excellence in Social Studies 2019-2020.

Educational Goals: I plan to attend Edmonds College in the fall to work towards getting my associate’s degree in education and then transfer to a four-year university.

Career Goals: My career goal is to become a paraeducator or a teacher.

Anything else we should know? Thank you so much for this honor!!

Lynnwood High



Zoya Kulikov-Wickizer

Parent’s Name: Totiana Kulikov

GPA: 3.6

Clubs & Activities: Robotics and Yearbook

Honors: I don’t know if taking three AP classes this year counts as honors

Community Service: Key Club for one semester

Significant School Project: I’ve been working in leadership class close with ASB and class office, mostly doing graphic design.

Educational Goals: To graduate

Career Goals: Focusing on a career as an artist.



Seamus Laughlin

Parents’ Names: Josh and Ashlie Laughlin

GPA: 2.8 roughly

Significant School Project: Multiple different school articles for Journalism including my most recent edition where I covered the topic of Lynnwood High School’s new schedule/format for in-person students and online students. I interviewed different teachers and students on their opinions towards the new format.

Employment: A summer job at Five Guys, Inc.

Educational Goals: Graduating high school and making it past college to pursue my career goals.

Career Goals: To find work in the fitness industry such as a physical therapist

Anything else we should know? I just want to take the opportunity here to thank all the teachers/counselors/and staff who have helped get me to this point in my life where I’m ready to graduate from high school and begin a new chapter of my life in young adulthood. It certainly hasn’t been the most serene or straightforward four years in my life; however, at the same time, I’m willing to bet it usually never is for anyone. At the same time, they’ve arguably been the most crucial years of my life thus far from a learning perspective both in life as well as educationally and I honestly couldn’t imagine getting this far without the assistance of both my family and my educators who have helped me become the individual that I’m now. I look to the future and am not scared of the possibility of failure since I know now that shortcomings and obstacles aren’t meant to tear down or destroy individuals but are instead there to help build the foundation of a well-rounded person along with that person’s particular character; it’s lessons like this that I’ve had the privilege of learning from various different teachers throughout the years and I plan on carrying this significant information with me for now and forever.

Meadowdale High



Jos Gaughan



Charlotte Appel

Parents’ Names: Katie and Matthew Appel

GPA: 4.0

Clubs & Activities: Band (Drum Major), Jazz Band, Math Club (President), FCCLA (Vice President), International Order of the Rainbow for Girls

Honors: AP Scholar with Honors, National Honors Society, WMEA All-State Band

Awards

Community Service: I have over 150 community service hours in the Lynnwood and Meadowdale community.

Employment: Trudy’s Hallmark (Sales Associate)

Educational Goals: I will be attending Luther College in Decorah, IA this fall to study Music Career Goals: I hope to become a high school band director.

Mountlake Terrace High



Bailey Sonko

Parent’s Name: Sandy Sonko

GPA: 3.5

Clubs & Activities: BSU, girls soccer, honors society, connect

Athletics: Soccer

Awards: Letters about literature national award

Community Service: key club

Employment: potbelly sandwich shop

Educational Goals: Will attend Howard University

Career Goals: I aspire to be a civil lawyer.



Hermes Torres

Parents’ Names: Luz Marina Escoto and Hermes R Torres

Awards: May Student Of The Month!

Community Service: I help with my family’s business and play soccer with friends and family.

Career Goals: Mechanical Engineering

Project SEARCH



Shane Zehrung

Parent’s Name: Darci Zehrung

Athletics: I used to play baseball, basketball, and soccer with Special Olympics.

Awards: I earned some medals for both basketball and baseball.

Community Service: I mow the neighbors lawn for them once in a while.

Employment: I am currently working at TjMaxx and helping to clean building offices.

Educational Goals: I want to practice driving and get my license.

Career Goals: I really want to work with a roofing company.

Anything else we should know? When I am not working or at school, I really like to play fetch with my dog.

Scriber Lake High



Joseph Walker

Parents’ Names: Mycca and Bobby Walker

GPA 3.242

Educational Goals: Graduating high school this year

Career Goals: I plan to work in the psychology field or become an automotive repair man.

Anything else we should know? I am very active. Biking is a hobby I’ve had for years as well as working out.



Yuritzy Ramirez

Parents’ Names: Herlinda Diaz and Javier Ramirez

Awards: Recognition awards at Scriber Lake High

Community Service: I work at a retirement home and spend time with the residents out of work hours.

Employment: Madison House Independent and Assisted Living

Educational Goals: I want to graduate, and continue studying at Evergreen to become an Esthetician!

Career Goals: I want to get an Esthetician License and hope to be able to expand my career enough to open my own shop.

VOICE Transition Program



Ahmed Mohamed

Parents’ Names: Hibaq Esse & Abdikhaliq Mohamed

Athletics: sports