Edmonds School District High School Students of Month for November 2021

Edmonds eLearning Academy
Joshua LeVasseur
Parent’s name: Lisa Levasseur
Interests: I am an avid reader, coin collector, I enjoy making YouTube videos, and enjoy riding my bike.
Community Service: I was a newspaper boy for around a year. In addition I applied for a community service position. Unfortunately, I did not get the job.
Education Goals: To finish high school and go through further education. I am still not certain what I want to do out of high school.
Career Goals: Math teacher is what I want to be but my career goal changes frequently.
Anything else you want us to know? The Blackthorn Key is one of the best book series ever. I definitely recommend reading it. In addition Fablehaven, the Xanth series, and Peter and the Starcatchers series.
Edmonds Heights K-12
Zeb Kovell
Go Falcons!
Lucia Bresee
Edmonds-Woodway High
Solveig Smith
Parents’ names: Lisa Haugen & Greg Smith
GPA: 4.0
Clubs & Activities: I have been a member of Earth Service Corps (ESC) club for the last three years.
Athletics: I am a student at Pacific Northwest Ballet School and have done various summer dance programs each year.
Honors: National Honor Society, Full IB Diploma candidate
Community Service: I am a volunteer at the Edmonds Food Bank. I am also a student leader with the pro-gun control organization Students Demand Action.
Current Employment: Shooby Doo Catering, Main St. Kids Daycare
Educational Goals: To attend a four-year college and hopefully pursue a degree in political science or environmental studies.
Anything else we should know? I am grateful for my family, friends, and teachers for helping me succeed in high school thus far!
Willa Jones
Parents’ names: Renee & Timothy Jones
GPA: 4.0
Clubs & Activities: DECA (Secretary), Asian-Pacific Student Union (Publicity Officer), National Honor Society (Vice President), & Spikeball Club (Publicity Officer). ASB: Executive Treasurer (12), Junior Class Treasurer (11)
Athletics: 9th (C) & 10th (JV) soccer.
Awards: Voted MVP for both C and JV soccer teams; fourth in DECA Area Competition marketing event
Community Service: 100+ hours
Significant School Project: I started and run @ewhsathletics Instagram account, where I document all sports at EWHS and post about important events, dates, and information. Excited for winter sports!
Current Employment: I run my own photography business (@photosbywillaj), taking senior/grad, athlete, couple, and family portraits!
Educational Goals: I am looking forward to graduating with a master’s degree in Business Administration or Marketing.
Career Goals: Make a lot of money by starting a big business.
Anything else we should know? The Edmonds-Woodway staff is the best.
Lynnwood High
Eesha Phambota
Parents’ names: Anita & Sanjiv Phambota
Awards: GPA ceremony from 10th grade, 9th grade GPA award and more
Educational Goals: Nursing field
Career Goals: Wanting to be a Medical Assistant
Anything else we should know? Always doing my best in school
Robeal Abite
Meadowdale High
Anabelle Mulik
Parents’ names: James Mulik & Aue Taratiera
GPA: 3.99
Clubs & Activities: For the past two years, I have been one of the co-presidents of the Random Acts of Kindness Everywhere (R.A.K.E.) Club, which spreads kindness to the students, teachers, and staff at the school, as well as to people in the community. Recently, I chartered the Pacific Islander Culture Club at Meadowdale High School. The club provides an opportunity for Pacific Islanders to connect and share their culture through song and dance. In early November, I was asked to lead the Christians with a Mission Club, and that is an opportunity that I am still considering.
Awards: Meadowdale High School Student of the Quarter, November 2021
Community Service: I have served the Meadowdale High School community by volunteering at some school events (such as Prom-ival) and by participating in drives to gather blankets, hats, gloves, scarves, and food and donating the items to those in need in the community.
Educational Goals: After high school, I will attend college and want to pursue studies in community-based health programs.
Career Goals: After college, I am considering a career as a community health worker. I feel it would be wonderful to work with the World Health Organization, so that I can help people around the world.
Anything else we should know? I am the founder of Kind♡Inspire, an Instagram account dedicated to spreading kindness.
I am thankful for the support from the teachers and staff at Meadowdale High School.
Suhayb Adnan Alqussari
Parent’s name: Adnan Alqussari
Mountlake Terrace High
Jaimee Wacker
Parents’ names: Pamella and Paul Wacker
GPA: 3.6
Clubs & Activities: Feminism; HBN
ASB: Public Relations
Athletics: cross country; track
Employment: I run my own photography business
Educational goals: To go to a four-year university
Career Goals: To be a film director or politician
Ammar Mustafa
Scriber Lake High
Sophie Knight
Parents’ names: Julia Antos, Brian Knight
GPA: 2.75
Current Employment: Kroger Company
Educational Goals: To attend community college
Career Goal: Art
Kyle Miller
GPA: 2.75
Clubs & Activities: Video Games
Significant School Project: Mini course
Educational Goals: College
Career Goals: Going to College and Working in the Video Game Industry
Project SEARCH
Ahmed Mohamed
Parents’ names: Hibaq Esse, Abdikhalaq Mohamed
Awards: One time I got a brass medal in baseball.
Significant School Project: Drawing and painting
Educational Goals: I would like to take computer, math, and English classes at Edmonds College.
Career Goals: I would like to be a computer technician someday.
Anything else we should know? I really like to use my phone and other types of technology. My dad was in the army for five years and he gets to travel for work. I think it’s an awesome thing that he does. I look up to my dad.
Voice Transition Program
Nicholas The Oliviera
Parents’ names: Candy Montinola & Kevin Platt
Clubs & Activities: At home TV.
Community Service: I am a student intern at Walgreens.
Significant School Project: I Completed internships at McDonald’s
Current Employment: I am looking for a job at a store.
Educational Goals: I’d like to go to Edmonds College.
