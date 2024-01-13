Edmonds School District High School Students of Month for November 2023

Lynnwood High

Ayowale Tayo-Balogun

I am deeply honored and humbled to have been selected as Student of the Month. This recognition is a valuable reminder of the dedication and resilience I’ve displayed throughout this school year. The values of perseverance, humility, and a consistent strive for excellence have become integral to my character, attributes that I attribute to the unwavering support of my parents, teachers, and my faith in God. Beyond academics, my involvement in clubs like the Black Student Union has provided me with a sense of belonging and community. It’s a space where students can connect, collaborate on shared goals, and feel supported without the pressure of academic performance. I believe that having such a space is crucial for every student. I am grateful for this acknowledgment, and it inspires me to continue striving for excellence and contributing positively to our school community and the world around me.

Nathaniel Temesgen

Scriber Lake High

Jarred Kumpe

Jarred is a wonderful addition to the SLHS community. He continues to work towards goals for his post high school planning. Jarred plans on attending a community college and then directly transferring to larger university that will focus on computer science. We are lucky to have students like Jarred in the SLHS community.

Edmonds-Woodway High

Forrest Aubrey

I don’t really know why I’ve been chosen to be a Student of the Month. Nobody has told me why I was chosen. If I had to guess, I would say I was probably chosen for my academic and musical accomplishments in the month of November, though it hasn’t felt like a particularly outstanding month for me (maybe that’s just my perception). In November, I was pretty much just trying to do what seemed like the right thing.

Serena Hasse

Thank you to the staff who selected me for student of the month and recognized my efforts inside and outside the classroom. I did the IB program to challenge myself academically. Through consistent efforts in class to learn the material and connect with my teachers I’ve maintained a 4.0 GPA and performed well on the exams. In addition to IB, I’ve also felt fulfillment through my work in leadership as an executive publicity officer. I have enjoyed planning events for the school such as the homecoming assembly and EW Serves, and I hope to help other students make a few more memories before the school year ends! Other extracurriculars I’ve enjoyed this year include ping pong club and dance, which have proven to be great ways to connect with the EW community and beyond.

Edmonds Heights K-12

Charlotte Paynich

I’m honored to be selected as November’s student of the month. I’ve attended Edmonds Heights since the seventh grade, and overall, it has been a safe space with a kind community that has helped me grow into who I am today. Classes like “Contemporary Controversies” with Joseph, “Ethnic Studies” with Erin,” “Environmental Science” with Miciah, and “Literature of Social Justice” with Christina have helped me expand my understanding of the world and prepare me for my future. I am very grateful for the teachers and families at Edmonds Heights for having provided me with patience, grace, and unconditional support throughout my middle and high school years. Currently, I am taking Running Start classes at Edmonds College and two “College in the High School” classes, earning college credits to prepare for next year. I’m still deciding where I’d like to go, but Western Washington University is one of the top contenders.

Rohama Gishen

Activities & Clubs: Black Student Union, Environmental club, American Sign Language Club, Interact Club, Biking, and Swimming

Community Service: Environmental projects that involved planting/weeding and growing food for minority communities.

Achievements: Executed a poem in ASL for the Black Arts Assembly, Student of the Month

Anything else we should know? I appreciate this nomination and I value all my teachers, mentors and people I’ve met throughout my educational journey.

“Rohama pushes herself academically, is friendly to all students and often shares insightful ideas in class. She works hard and her work reflects her thoughtfulness.”- Erin Laird

“I second this nomination. Rohama is engaged and intent on doing well. She has overcome challenges to be successful.”- Lori Wortley

Meadowdale High

Dylan Nguyen

Parent’s Name: Linh Nguyen and Tri Nguyen

GPA: 4.0

Clubs & Activities: Secretary of FCCLA, DECA, Debate Club, Key Club, HI-Q, Link Crew, and Peer Tutor.

Athletics: JV Tennis Team

Community Involvement: About 200 hours volunteering, including over 120 hours at the Lynnwood Food Bank.

Being at Meadowdale has allowed me to challenge myself to new heights, both academically and socially. By taking several AP and Honors classes, I have equipped myself with the knowledge needed to make a positive impact in this world. Additionally, my leadership role in FCCLA and participation in other clubs has allowed me to understand Meadowdale’s diverse community and reflect how we can improve as a school. This is further developed from my volunteer work at the Lynnwood Food Bank, one of the most diverse and important places in Snohomish County. All of these experiences have pushed me to work harder so that I can make a significant impact in the future.

Anything else we should know? I LOVE watching football, especially the Washington Huskies and the Seahawks.

Sophia Down

Mountlake Terrace High

Abby Parkhurst

I am involved in various clubs and school activities and am very fortunate to receive so much support from my family, friends, and teachers in doing so. I am Key Club president and National Honors Society vice president, and am also involved in HOSA and Eco Club. I strive to be a leader both in and out of the classroom and love to be someone that others can turn to and rely on. Outside of school, I enjoy spending time working with kids, baking, reading, and hiking. After high school I plan to attend a four-year university and pursue a career in which I can continue to work with children.

Yaretzi Ramirez Olivera

I am very happy to have been selected as student of the month due to my dedication and commitment both academically and extracurricular. Being part of the student advisory team at LSU has given me the opportunity to have an active voice in school decision making and work with other students to improve our educational experience. Additionally, as host of a Latino radio show called “Juventud sin Fronteras” in the Edmonds School District, I have had the opportunity to give a voice to the Latino community and promote cultural inclusion. I am bilingual and proud of my Mexican heritage. I love helping others and have been involved in various community service activities. Through these experiences, I have developed leadership skills, empathy, and the ability to work as a team. I am committed to my education and always look for challenges to grow and learn.