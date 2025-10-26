Edmonds School District High School Students of Month for September 2025

The Edmonds School District has announced its September 2025 High School Students of the Month. The 12 students selected have demonstrated excellence in academics, leadership, character, and service to their schools and communities, the district said.

Edmonds-Woodway High



Jessica Huot

Hi! I’m the ASB Executive Clubs Officer, Key Club Vice President, and a full IB Diploma candidate at EWHS. I have been spending my time putting effort into improving communication between our clubs and ASB as everyday I go through paperwork and send emails. As well as spending my time to change the culture of my school’s Key Club along with my fellow officers! Immerse yourself into your surrounding community, remember that change starts with you. A quote from Constance Wu, “I think it’s important that we engage in curiosity and empathy before we go straight to judgement.” You have the power to spread kindness, change someone’s life, and touch people’s hearts. Human energy is contagious, so choose to radiate positivity.



Kailani Terwilliger

School community is very important to me which was what led me to join ASB my freshmen year. ASB helped me to meet people at a school full of new faces and I am so grateful for all the friends I’ve made over the years. I loved getting to make an impact at my school and I am so honored to be our ASB president in my final year at Edmonds-Woodway. ASB has taught me the importance of working on a team and service to my community through the organization of events such as homecoming, winter wishes, and best of EW. I hope to inspire those around me by demonstrating positive leadership while creating a welcoming environment for all. ASB has brought out the best in me and I hope to bring out the best in those around me by making Edmonds-Woodway the best place it can possibly be.

Edmonds eLearning Academy



Eniyah Washington

I got selected because I am starting my second year of Edmonds eLearning and already off to a strong start! I make sure I check in with my teachers, I stay on top of my work, and I’m ahead in several classes. Outside of school, I enjoy watching scary movies – both classics and the newest releases. I also enjoy playing volleyball and hanging out with my siblings.

Edmonds Heights K12



Zephyrus Carter

I started high school failing all my classes, then turned it around to passing and exceeding all my classes junior and senior year. I’m still just a couple credits behind still, but I’m at the college full time to achieve them. Don’t worry if it starts out rough, you can always turn it around.



Evangeline Carballo

I am the Thespian president at Edmonds Heights Performing Arts. In this role, I lead and plan events for the theater community and organize large school-wide events. I collaborate with other students to ensure that inclusion is prioritized over power. Additionally, I was a member of the Student Advisory Board, where I worked with the principal and other students to improve our school and address issues between students and staff. I am a hardworking and dedicated student who has been able to balance many activities, including theater, being Thespian President, being a honor student at Edmonds College, and working a part time job.

Lynnwood High



Meron Merid

I am currently president of my class, our schools black student union, and our chapters DECA program. I love being involved and outside of school I do volunteering at my church to help my community.



Achi Robair

I believe I was chosen as Student of the Month because I’m dedicated to making a positive impact at my school through the things I’m passionate about. As having a sports photography business, I capture powerful moments that highlight our athletes’ hard work and school pride. In sports medicine, I spend a lot of time after school in the training room so I can learn how to take care of players and understand what to do in real situations. I want to go to college for sports medicine, so I’m building my knowledge early and staying committed to learning as much as I can. Through leadership, I’ve learned how to motivate others, communicate effectively, and lead by example. I always try to stay positive, dependable, and represent Lynnwood with pride in everything I do.

Scriber Lake High



Talia Chow

Last year I didn’t talk much and haven’t made any friends, this year I began slowly opening up to more people.

Meadowdale High

Lydia Thwing

William Hernandez-Chavez

Mountlake Terrace High



Joaquin Costales

I have a very active role at Mountlake Terrace, both in and outside of the classroom. I have been helping out with a lot of the school assemblies, and just ASB in general. I also make many people in our community embrace our school spirit, as I founded the spirit club at my school. I enjoy meeting new people and will always try my hardest to connect with others and to be able to cooperate with them. Thank you.



Reese Couch