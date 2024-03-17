Edmonds School District High School Students of the Month February 2024

Edmonds-Woodway High

Alisson Cortez

Izzy Hatzenbeler

I’d like to believe that the reason I was chosen for Student of the Month for February was because of my persistence to be better in my classes and my sport. I have struggled in my classes before, but I have been working on asking a lot more questions in class to better understand the material. I am also trying to help other people who need help with the work as well. In my sport of Cross Country and now Track, I am trying to have a positive attitude all the time and be a good role model for the younger athletes by always giving my best effort and showing my commitment to the sport. I hope that my efforts to be a more positive and helpful person all around has paid off, and I am so grateful to be recognized in this role.

Yeraldin Marzano

I think some attributes that would set me apart especially in this month are that I have had a very good attitude towards my future, I have shown courage to do what scares me, and a lot of strength and discipline to complete what I started, such as going to college. I am a very supportive person who loves to help without expecting anything and I think I have applied that in many of my classes when it comes to helping others. I always think about how difficult it was when I got here. I currently passed all my classes in high school with A’s, I’m in the running start program and I also have a part time job. I also had the privilege of being able to get accepted to most of the universities that I applied for, and I hope to continue achieving more like these. I know that I am a person with many fighting abilities and with a clear objective, always willing to help and be humble, always open to giving the best of me and keeping the best mindset. I love bringing happiness to people because that is what fills my heart.

Rachel Wechsler

I’d like to believe this recognition has come from academic success in my classes. I have definitely struggled in some classes like Calculus and Biology, but with studying and asking questions I have gotten my grades up. I always try to be on time to class, and if I have questions for my teacher I try my best to get there early to ask questions. I try my best to be friendly with the faculty because the more positive relationships you make the more opportunities arise like extra resources for school. Especially as a non IB student in IB classes, the curriculum can be tough or different from what I’m used to. I think being in IB classes has helped me prepare for college along with all the running start classes I have partaken in these last couple years. Participating in plenty of extracurricular has been something I try to prioritize as well. This is a great way of meeting people at Woodway!

Izzy Hatzenbeler

Edmonds eLearning Academy

Dimitri Nicholas

Dimitri Nicholas joined Edmonds eLearning Academy this fall after transferring from Marysville. Dimitri is working diligently, earning A’s or B’s in all subjects. He advocates for himself in classes, participates in discussions, and supports his peers in Parliament.

Lynnwood High

Daniel Calkins

Honestly I’m not sure why I earned it but I guess if there was any reason that I got recognized was probably because of school, sports or something similar because I don’t feel as if I’ve done anything different or anything noteworthy that would be a reason for my selection. Nonetheless, I am still super appreciative.

Elizabeth Zurybida

I think I was selected as student of the month because of my dedication to academics and extracurriculars. I am a straight A student in multiple AP classes, I have become a leader in choir after doing it all four years of high school, and I was captain of the girls wrestling team. I love supporting younger kids through coaching middle school wrestling and volunteering with Girl Scouts. I want to thank my teachers, coaches, and family who have made me the person I am today.

Scriber Lake High

Mason Cook

Mason is a shared student with Mountlake Terrace High. He currently is working on many clubs at Scriber Lake High and participating in Drama at Mountlake Terrace High. He is a wonderful community member and we are thankful to have students like Mason here at Scriber Lake High. He was also a student leader on the Scriber Lake High Comic Con trip, and had an amazing cosplay this year.

Meadowdale High

Matthew Mork

I don’t know why I got this, I didn’t think I did anything, I appreciate it though.

Vanessa Ho

I am a four year member of ASB; this year I have taken on the executive role as the school treasurer after being a class senator for three years. I have also been on the cheer team for three years and a captain for two of those years. I loved being able to bring back the school spirit that was lost during the pandemic years. I have been awarded team MVP and the coach’s award during my time on the team. Being a captain allowed me to flourish as a leader and step up in other positions I hold around the school. I have been a Link Leader for two years and also received Link Leader of the month. It is so rewarding to see the freshmen classes adapting to the Meadowdale environment as the years progress. This will be my second year as a member of the Hi-Q team and I just recently took on the position of co-captain. Academically, I enjoy challenging myself with rigorous courses, having taken 9 AP classes and maintaining a 3.99 GPA. All of these opportunities have allowed me to make strong connections with my peers and teachers. I am extremely grateful for all the ways Meadowdale has allowed me to step outside of my comfort zone.

Mountlake Terrace High

Daryl Tran

Some of my current extracurricular involvements include being the treasurer of Big 6, HOSA, Key Club, and ASU. I love having a leadership role in clubs because it gives me a chance to lead and show others that they can do anything if they put their mind to it. I’m also varsity swim captain and qualified for state this year.

Gabriel Towne

Have successfully held a GPA of 3.7 while still participating in basketball year-round. I have played basketball since I was in 2nd grade and with the same team since 5th grade. We recently placed 4th in the state as our season came to an end. I spent countless hours over the summer and even during the school year practicing basketball outside of team-organized events while still taking hard AP and STEM classes and keeping my GPA up.

Edmonds Heights K-12

Esther Collier

I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be a student of the month for EHK12. I’ve been so blessed to have been able to receive a wonderful education throughout high school. Along with school, I’ve also had the privilege to play cello in Cascade Youth Symphony Orchestra the past four years and have been involved in multiple bands on bass guitar. Outside of school I’ve been blessed to be able to volunteer at Joni and Friends camps and CRISTA senior living as well as work at Chick-fil-A. After graduation I plan to attend Cedarville University to major in nursing with hopes to go into Developmental Disability Nursing in the future. I’m so thankful for the support of my parents, siblings, and teachers throughout the years and for God’s guidance in my life. Psalm 23