Edmonds School District High School Students of the Month for April 2020

Edmonds Heights K-12 School
Reagan Frank
Mother’s Name: Brenda Frank
Father’s Name: David Frank
GPA: 3.775
Clubs & Activities: ASB, three years.
Athletics: Ultimate frisbee, three years.
Honors: Honor roll in construction trades at Sno-Isle Tech Skills Center
Significant School Project: I helped build a tiny house at Sno-Isle Tech
Career Goals: I am still not sure exactly what I want to do but I do know that I want it to involve either helping people/kids or some kind of handy work where I can be creative. I also want to be a mom someday. So that is something I am factoring in.
Moriah Graves
Mother’s name: Jessica Graves
Father’s name: Aaron Graves
GPA: 3.6
Clubs & Activities: Singing.
Honors: Yes
Community Service: Internship and volunteer in the worship department at church.
Employment: Westgate Chapel
Educational Goals: To earn a bachelor’s degree in elementary education at Northwest University.
Career Goals: Teaching
Edmonds-Woodway High School
Cesar Suarez
Mother’s name: Aurana Torres
Father’s name: Julio Suarez
Athletics: Football Season 2018-19
Current Employment: Panera Bread
Educational Goals: University of Washington
Career Goals: Audio Engineer
Naminatu Sankoh
Mother’s name: Josephine Sankoh
Father’s name: Kawusu Sankoh
GPA: 2.0
Clubs & Activities: Warriors 4 Christ, BSU
Anything else we should know? Thank you, Edmonds-Woodway, for this great honor
Meadowdale High School
Daniel Roubin
Mother’s name: Dina Bagirova
Father’s name: Andrew Roubin
GPA: 3.6
Clubs & Activities: FBLA and Environmental club
Awards: First place in regionals for FBLA two years in a row for marketing.
Current Employment: City of Lynnwood (lifeguard)
Educational Goals: To study computer science and engineering at the University of Washington, Bothell.
Parker LeBlanc
Mountlake Terrace High School
Lindee Cutler
Mother’s name: Joe Cutler
GPA: 3.46
Clubs & Activities: Jazz Band, The Hawkeye (journalism), National Honor Society, Chamber Winds.
Athletics: Varsity Cross Country, Varsity Track & Field
Honors: Athlete of the Week, Athlete of the Month, Ted X @Yost Park selected speaker 2020
Awards: Cross Country MVP 2020; Hawkeye Staff Member of the Month; Cross Country: Most Inspirational 2017, 2018, 2019; Cross Country/Track & Field Captain Award 2018-2020;
Community Service: COVID-19 Mutual Aid
Educational Goals: Double major in political science & studio art
Career Goals: Work in politics to promote change toward climate justice and human rights through the legislative process.
Anything else we should know?: I am an environmental/human rights activist. I mainly organize with the Washington Youth Climate Strike and spent most of my time working on the policy and creative teams within that organization to push for climate justice. The best experience I have had through activism was attending a Youth Lobby Day during the 2020 state legislative session, where we were successful in getting the Climate Pollution Limits bill (HB 2311) to pass! I also organize on the US Youth Climate Strike education team, and with the Zero Hour organization as an educational ambassador.
Stephen Yang
Mother’s name: Miaohua Zhang
Father’s name: Yi Yang
GPA: 3.9
Clubs & Activities: Robotics, Music, HiQ
Honors: National Merit Scholarship finalist
Awards: Second place at WSSEF 2019 and 2020, honorable mention at CSRSEF 2019.
Community Service: Volunteering at two places weekly — Aegis of Lynnwood and Evergreen Safety Council.
Significant School Project: Most of my memorable projects involved computer science – whether it was a project with a partner to identify and predict eating disorders, creating a complex maze game with enemies that acted differently depending on how they saw you, and – though it wasn’t for school – a personal project of my own, a game that helped me get through a rough time, though I never finished it.
Educational Goals: Going on to study computer science at Seattle University.
Career Goals: I’m interested in going into software design and engineering after going to college.
Scriber Lake High School
Robert Plumage
Mother’s name: Laurel Plumage
Father’s name: Jesse Plumage
GPA: 2.9
Current Employment: Car Stereo Plus
Career Goals: Keep working at Car Stereo Plus
Teresa Rivas
Educational goals: To attend college.
Career Goals: To be a social worker.
VOICE Transition Program
Barron Willson
Mother’s name: Karla Willson
Father’s name: Daniel Willson
Athletics: Special Olympics bowling, basketball
Current Employment: Goodwill Industries
Career Goals: I would love to be a cast member someday for movies and television.
Anything else we should know? I love my teachers and friends and will miss them very much.