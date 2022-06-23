Edmonds School District High School Students of the Month for May and June 2022

May
Edmonds eLearning Academy
Isaiah Knorr
Edmonds-Woodway High
Lindsey Kerns
Parents’ Names: Donna and Richard Kerns
GPA: 3.68
Clubs & Activities: Band
Athletics: Girls Swim
Honors: Freshman and Sophomore year
Awards: Drum Major and Swim Captain
Significant School Project: I created graduation cards for all graduating seniors.
Employment: Swim Instructor and Lifeguard at Dale Turner YMCA
Educational Goals: Double major in Business and Sustainability and Parks and Recreation Career Goals: To be the Chief Executive Officer of a nonprofit that uses sustainable business practices.
Hutch Clarke
Parents’ Names: Bright Hauser and Larry Clarke
GPA: 3.65
Clubs & Activities: Wind Symphony and Warrior Word
Athletics: Track and Field
Honors: National Honors Society and Tri-M Music Honors Society
Community Service: Yost Park Restoration
Significant School Project: Yost Park restoration
Educational Goals: To earn a bachelor’s degree in Biology at the University of Washington.
Career Goals: Lab Technician
Cooper McCarthy
Parents’ Names: Amy and Mark McCarthy
GPA: 3.925
Clubs & Activities: DECA, APSU, LINK, ASB
Athletics: Tennis, golf, and soccer
Honors: International Baccalaureate
Awards: Macho Volleyball Champion
Community Service: Camp Prov, Special Olympics
Significant School Project: DECA
Employment: Bicycle Centres of Silverlake
Educational Goals: BS in Mechanical Engineering and a Master’s degree in Business Administration.
Career Goals: Creating cleaner energy.
Anything else we should know? I’ve loved my time at Edmonds Woodway. I’m very grateful for everything the teachers and staff have done to make my experience one of a kind!
Lynnwood High
Cooper Shields
Parents’ Names: Ami and Sam Shields
GPA: 3.84
Clubs and Activities: Sports Medicine Club President
Significant School Project: Winner of State Sports Medicine Poster Competition
Educational Goals: I am going to Oregon State University for a degree in Biology.
Career Goals: Doctor of Anesthesiology
Grace DeSota
Parents’ Names: Yvette and Mike DeSota
GPA: 4.0
Clubs and Activities: National Honor Society
Athletics: Softball
Honors: Captain of Softball Team
Awards: Edmonds Arts Foundation Scholarship / Mummy scholarship
Community Service: Trash Road clean up, volunteer coach for Alderwood Middle School, Food Lifeline food packing.
Significant School Project: Currently working on a composting plan with my AP Environmental Science class for LHS.
Educational Goals: I will be attending Oregon State University in the fall.
Career Goals: One day I wish to open my own pottery studio.
Anything else we should know? I’m currently in two Advanced Placement (AP) classes, AP Environmental Science along with Government and Politics.
Meadowdale High
Jameson Jones
Parents’ names: Brian and Allison Jones
GPA: 3.75
Clubs and Activities: Band
Athletics: Track: Two out of three seasons on varsity, varsity Cross Country
Awards: Student of the Month
Employment: Crew member at Trader Joe’s
Educational Goals: To continue to educate myself and experience new things. I plan to attend Central Washington State University in fall, 2023.
Anything else we should know? I have been practicing Taekwondo for 10 years and teaching for five. Over that time, I have earned a fourth degree black belt. I am taking a gap year this year and will be moving to Germany in September to live with my Aunt and Uncle and do a year of service at an international school.
Julia Meas
Parents’ names: Ryan and Misty Meas
GPA: 3.9
Clubs & Activities: Key Club, Environmental Club (Secretary)
Athletics: Cross Country and Track and Field
Honors: National Honors Society
Awards: Lettered all four years of track
Community Service: Edmonds Food Bank and Students Saving Salmon
Educational Goals: I am attending Western Washington University in the fall and I plan to obtain a bachelor’s degree in either Biology or Biochemistry with a minor in business.
Career Goals: Dentistry or Business
Mountlake Terrace High
Matthew Gesese
Nico Francois
Scriber Lake High
Jimmy Sanchez Jr
GPA: 3.4
Awards: Academic awards
Employment: Baker at the Donut Factory
Educational Goals: To graduate
Career Goals: To be a college graduate
Maggie Jane Fournier
Parents’ Names: Deborah and Dave Fournier
GPA: 3.55
Awards: Awarded a scholarship from Foundry10 and WWU
Community Service: Lynnwood Food Bank and Edmonds Food Bank
Significant School Project: Lead editor of yearbook
Educational Goals: I will be attending Western Washington State University in the fall. I am interested in learning psychology and supporting people.
Career Goals: I hope to choose a career that impacts people’s lives for the better.
Anything else we should know? Attending Scriber Lake High School has bolstered my opportunities to grow in ways that I needed and helped me feel like I could be successful in school. I found a community that supports me and gives me freedom to speak my voice in an environment that allows me to be heard and feel supported. I cannot thank my teachers and peers enough for their friendship and for making me feel welcome.
VOICE Transition Program
Maddy Mathiason
Parent’s name: Noelle Mathiason
Athletics: Baseball Cheerleading
Employment: Bath and Body Works
Anything else we should know? I love to travel and hang out with my sister. I also have four turtles.
June
Edmonds Heights K-12
Gryffon Matthews
Parents’ Names: Chaiya Sherman and Dave Matthews
Clubs & Activities: Thespian!
Athletics: I played Ultimate Frisbee for about a year and a half. That was fun.
Honors: I received the rank of Honors Thespian.
Community Service: I participated in some events here and there. Probably could have done more?
Significant School Project: I survived high school during a pandemic.
Educational Goals: I plan to attend Edmonds College to finish my Associate degree. I’m not sure where life will take me after that.
Career Goals: My goal is to have a career or two. I’m not sure what they are yet. I’m interested in game design, but I also discovered I really like art, ASL, and math. Animal Healthcare might also be an option.
Anything else we should know? I’m as surprised as anyone about this. I guess if you put your head down and just try to finish all of the tasks set before you, you can accomplish some stuff. I am grateful to all of my teachers and staff at EHK12 for supporting me. Thanks to my family too.
Edmonds-Woodway High
Ostap Stasiuk
Parent’s Name: Lesia Stasiuk
GPA: 3.95
Clubs & Activities: EWHS TSA, National Honors Society, IB, ASB – two years of the student council (Freshmen and Sophomore years).
Honors: NHS and IB
Awards: I won a First Place award at Washington Student Technology Association (WTSA) state competitions for On-Demand Video Production and third place for Digital Video Production.
Community Service: Edmonds Foodbank and the Spring Clean Up for NHS. I also do some translations for Ukrainians and Russians (I don’t get paid for it so, technically, it’s volunteer work).
Employment: Officially none. Unofficially, I help run my family’s denture clinic.
Educational Goals: My educational goals are to pursue my interest in sciences, especially biology and chemistry, and to study medicine.
Career Goals: My goal is to get into medicine, not exactly sure which specific medical field.
Anything else we should know? I’m an immigrant from the Ukraine. I’m responsible for the addition of the Ukrainian Flag in the library (I didn’t hang it but inquired about adding it)
Sydney Pearson
Parents’ Names: Sara and Greg Pearson
GPA: 4.0
Clubs & Activities: Jazz Ensemble I (tenor saxophone and piano), Wind Symphony (flute),Tri-M Music Honors Society (Vice President), ASB: Senior Class President
Athletics: Edmonds Mountain Bike Team
Honors: National Honor Society
Community Service: Edmonds Youth Commission founding member and current Secretary, volunteering at the Edmonds Food Bank
Significant School Project: I was co-President of Lessons for All this year and last year, which provides free music lessons (taught by volunteer high school musicians) to elementary school students in the Edmonds School District. I ran the program online and taught both flute and tenor saxophone.
Employment: Piano teacher with Puget Sound Music Academy
Educational Goals: I am going to Scripps College next year.
Career Goals: I don’t know yet.
Anything else we should know? I am in the full IB program.
Sharon Gutierrez
Parents’ Names: Jose Gutierrez and Imelda Garcia
GPA: 3.99
Clubs & Activities: I have been a member of Key Club for two years. I am also a member of the National Honor Society. Through these activities, I have been able to serve our school and community. We have prepared care packages for the homeless, bookmarks for children, as well as helped take care of our school through our annual Spring cleanup.
Athletics: I have been a member of Track and Field for all four years of High school. I was a sprinter freshman and sophomore years and later joined the distance team during my junior year. I joined cross country my junior year. As a senior, I ran in the state championships, placing 30th. For track, I ran in the District One 1,600-meter final, 3,200-meter final, and 800-meter final.
Awards: I won the cross country award for hardest worker at our end-of-the-season cross country banquet. I also won one of the Foundation for Edmonds School District scholarships, as well as the Warrior Award for track and field.
Community Service: I volunteered at the Lynnwood Food Bank during the summer of my junior year. I helped with packaging, sorting, and distributing donations.
Employment: I work at Crista Senior Living as a part-time server. I began working during September of my Senior Year.
Educational Goals: I will be attending the University of Washington during the Fall quarter of the 2022-2023 school year. My ultimate goal is to enter Medical School at the University of Washington.
Career Goals: I hope to become a pediatrician.
Anything else we should know? Running has become a true passion of mine. Although I will not be running as part of a team in college, I plan on continuing to run on my own, looking for races in the area.
Scriber Lake High
Kelly Benavides
Parent’s Name: Evelin Benavides
GPA: 2.7
Awards: Student of the Month
Employment: McDonalds
Educational Goals: To attend college
Career Goals: Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.