Edmonds School District High School Students of the Month for May and June 2024

Edmonds Heights K-12

Oliver Kraus

I’m very thankful to be nominated by my teacher, Nancy Chang. She is a phenomenon teacher and inspiration. Anyone that has the opportunity to take a class from her is very lucky.

I transferred to Edmonds Heights K12 my junior year to take her STEM Guitar Building Class. I loved it so much that I’ve spent my senior year volunteering as a Teacher’s Assistant for the class. It’s very fulfilling to teach others something I’m passionate about. Teaching gives me a chance to learn things myself at a deeper level while helping others learn. I’m so grateful for this opportunity and have learned so much.

I’m looking forward to attending Whitman College in the fall and pursuing a future in STEM.

Elijah Colclasure

I am proud to be recognized as Student of the Month. This year, I have been making a conscious effort to communicate with my peers and teachers more often and encourage teamwork, which has allowed me to enjoy participating in school activities. I enjoy helping and working with others to problem-solve, even with limited context. A helpful philosophy I have unintentionally adopted is not to take trivial things too seriously because when you do, it can add unnecessary pressure.

Christopher Leyton

I am very kind, happy, and approachable. I am a DM at my school and everyone’s favorite. I work hard but am also the guy who makes a joke at the right time. I have a girlfriend who is the pride of my life and also student of the month. I am going to a second internship at Edmonds College. And have big plans for the future.

Edmonds-Woodway High

Sharlot Rodriguez Ramirez

Richard Duncan

Amelie Medeiros

I’m honored to be selected for student of the month, I owe my success to the support from my friends and teachers. I chose to be an IB diploma candidate so I could continue asking in-depth questions to relate my education back to my personal interests. I’m passionate about sustaining the environment, expressing this through my leadership as president of Students Saving Salmon. I hope to share my love of nature with my peers and the wider Edmonds community through research, activism, and education. I also love the arts and play the alto saxophone in the Wind Ensemble and Full Orchestra, winning various awards in music competitions. These activities have taught me the value of seeking out multiple opinions to problem-solve and the importance of being proactive.

Waylisha Grey

Jude Willcox

Edmonds eLearning Academy

Sam Yalon-Clay

Sam joined EeLA in middle school and is having continued success here well into high school. Sam often completes courses before the end of the semester showing excellent achievement. The work Sam submits is thoughtful, original, and complete. Sam is also a good communicator and problem solver.

Meadowdale High

Gwendolyn Stavros

My friends know me as a very upstanding individual. I check in with them to ensure their well being, as well as being there for them when they’re going through a rough patch. In academics, I have maintained a majority of A’s throughout the years while participating in multiple AP classes. I have also enhanced my leadership skills in coaching children and adults of all ages how to swim, on weekends. In that sense, I’m great at keeping my focus on multiple aspects of my life without being overwhelmed. As I wrap up the school year, I’m looking forward to the future as I continue my schooling at Oregon State University.

Lucy Knudson

Throughout the last several months, I have been working hard at Meadowdale’s spring musical, Mamma Mia, and mid May we had our performances. I played Sophie, the main character, as well as designed and programed all of the lights. Being a part of a production takes a lot of time and energy, which can make it difficult to balance school work, especially when taking more rigorous AP classes like myself. However, I try my hardest to give plenty of attention to my classes while still being actively engaged in the extracurriculars that I love. Recently, I was elected to be the Drama Club President for next year, which is a huge honor, and I am very grateful for the opportunities I have been given this year.

Lynnwood High

Demetrio Aguilar-Jimenez

Throughout the year I have been involved in many activities such as ASB, TSA, DECA, and other volunteering opportunities. I was also nominated to receive the CTE Visual Communications student of the year award in the district, and have helped plan many events during the year like WESCO Interhigh 2024, Spring Fling, Homecoming and many other events for Lynnwood High.

LaPrincia Wanjiku

I’m very honored to be Student of the Month for May, and I believe the main reason behind my nomination is my extracurricular activities. I have been a violinist in my high school’s orchestra for the past four years, held the Secretary position in my school’s Black Student Union for two consecutive years, as well as been a dancer on the Royal Impact Dance Team since junior year, all while being a full-time running start student. Apart from extracurriculars, I believe I was also nominated due to my helpful personality. Since the beginning of the year, I’ve volunteered as a Teacher’s Assistant for two teachers, and at times would help in the main office as needed. I’m graduating with my Associate in Arts this June with Phi Theta Kappa for Edmonds College and looking forward to attending Washington State to major in Teaching!

Mountlake Terrace High

Kimberly Nguyen

Kimberly was the former General Manager for Hawk Student Media for the 2023-2024 school year, mainly contacting businesses for advertising, promotion, and collaborations with school events. She is also a writer, photographer, and artist in HSM. Kimberly has sung at the performing arts showcases and talent show at her school. She is also involved in Key Club and National Honor Society. Kimberly strives to be diligent and treat everyone with kindness and respect wherever she is.

Kien Trung

I believe I was selected Student of the Month for May due to my extensive work with the STEM Program at Mountlake Terrace. This year, I was the President of the TSA club at MTHS as well as the VP for the STEM Leadership club. In these positions, I was able to contribute greatly to the STEM Program. For example, earlier this year I went to speak with middle schools around the district about the STEM program as a part of STEM Outreach. There I presented my experience with STEM at Mountlake Terrace and talked about what the program has to offer. Furthermore, this year I also helped with fundraising for the TSA and Rocketry clubs at the school, in which we raised a total of $8500. Finally, during the Washington State Science and Engineering Fair, I won a first place award, as a part of the STEM 12 class at Mountlake Terrace.

Natalie Cardin

I have been working hard all year to keep up my 4.0 GPA while participating in Varsity Softball, Varsity Soccer, and clubs such as National Honor Society and DECA. I try to stay involved with the school by building relationships with the teachers and students around me. As a graduating senior, I have come to appreciate the connections made in class and see them as an opportunity to create lasting relationships and positive memories with the people around me. I am grateful to receive this achievement and am honored to be recognized.

Jakob Nacanaynay

For the past four years, Jakob has quietly and maturely contributed some of the finest reporting to the Hawkeye and Tempo. He has worked on several stories of note and has always conducted himself in a most professional manner. He never seeks the spotlight, but instead, the quality of his work and the integrity with which he conducts himself speaks volumes.

Scriber Lake High

Dallin Brady

Isabella Cunha