Edmonds School District High School Students of the Month September 2020

Edmonds Heights K-12 School

Nebil Fetwi



Mother’s Name: Hiwot Woldu

Father’s Name: Fetwi Teklai

GPA: 3.7

Current Employment: Walgreens

Educational Goals: To enroll in nursing school.

Career Goals: To become a Registered Nurse.

Edmonds-Woodway High School

Merriam Al-maiahi



Mother’s Last Name: Nahla Abdulshaheed

Father’s Last Name: Ahmed Al-maiahi

GPA: 3.8

Clubs & Activities: ASB, Sports Medicine, Link Crew Leader, Peer Mediation Program, Writing Center, EWHS tutor, and Sports Medicine Club.

ASB: Senior Class President

Honors: National Honor Society

Community Service: Volunteer at Oak Heights Elementary

Significant School Project: Raising money and feminine products for YWCA pathways for women and collecting cans and money for canned food drives for the Edmonds Food Bank.

Educational Goals: To attend University of Washington, then go to medical school.

Career Goals: To have a career as an orthopedic surgeon.

Anything else we should know? I have been on ASB for all four years of high school. During freshman and sophomore years, I was an appointed officer; as a junior I was class treasurer; and as a senior I am class president.

Mother’s Name: Christiana Smith

Father’s Name: Kent Smith

GPA: 3.96

Clubs & Activities: Feminism Club (I am the Club Treasurer), EEPA (Environmental Economic Political Action) Club

ASB: ASB Executive Treasurer for 2020-21, I’ve been in ASB since freshman year

Athletics: Track & Cross-Country, Edmonds Mountain Bike Team (through the Washington Student Cycling League)

Honors: National Honor Society

Community Service: I volunteered for over 100 hours at Swedish/Edmonds.

Significant School Project: Canned Food Drives run through ASB; Feminine Product Drive for YWCA.

Current Employment: I work at REI

Educational Goals: I want to study environmental science or forestry.

Career Goals: I want to work in forestry (perhaps for the U.S. Forest Service) or in the field of conservation biology.

Anything else we should know? I am a full IB Diploma Candidate, have been in ASB for four years, and am an avid advocate in the Type One Diabetes community

Lynnwood High School

Esther Himmelfarb



Mother’s name: Dionne Himmelfarb

Father’s name: Peter Himmelfarb, Joel Severud

GPA: 4.0

Clubs & Activities: Interact Club, FBLA, Drama, and Battle of the Books

ASB: President (2020-2021), Secretary (2019-2020)

Athletics: Cross Country and Track!

Community Service: Performed in Interact Club through our club’s work with Ronald McDonald House, the Seattle Children’s Hospital, etc.

Future Educational Goals: Attending a four-year university along the west coast and then graduate school.

Future Career Goals: Majoring in International Relations

Mother’s Name: Christie Morgan

Father’s Name: Brian Morgan

GPA: 3.67

Clubs & Activities: Yearbook Editor, Class Office – Vice President

Athletics: Junior varsity tennis

Awards: Principal’s List (multiple years)

Community Service: Elementary School Classroom Volunteer, Assisteens (Assistance League of Everett), volunteered at the food bank and in food drives, Youth Leader at church camp.

Significant School Project: Class fundraising and yearbook, multiple years.

Educational Goals: I plan to attend a four year college and study business.

Meadowdale High School

Elianna Lopez



Mother’s Name: Jennifer Cook

Father’s Name: Dax Lopez

Clubs & Activities: FCCLA & Link

Honors: AP Psych

Educational Goals: Nursing school

Alex Hernandez

Mother’s Name: Maria Manriquez

Father’s Name: Alejandro Hernandez

GPA: 4.0

Clubs & Activities: Jazz Band and Hi-Q

Athletics: Soccer

Honors: National Honor Society

Awards: AP Scholar Award

Educational Goals: I am going to medical school.

Future Career Goals: To become a surgeon.

Mountlake Terrace High School

Mother’s Name: Maria Munoz

Father’s Name: Nino Diaz

GPA: 3.7

Clubs & Activities: Executive “Big 6” ASB, National Honor Society, STEM Program, Chamber Orchestra

ASB: CO 2021 President (2017-18; 2018-19), Big 6 Secretary (2019-20), Big 6 President (2020-21)

Athletics: Varsity Boys Swim (2018-2020)

Honors: National Honor Society

Awards: Boys Swim Freshman of the Year (2018); three-year varsity letter in Boys Swim (2018-2020); MTHS Athlete of the Week 2019-20 Winter Sports Season

Community Service: Junior volunteer at Swedish/Edmonds

Significant School Project: STEM English 12 Project researching carbon extraction from algae and its efficiency in hydrogen gas production.

Educational Goals: To major in biochemistry at a four-year university, then work toward a master’s degree and doctorate.

Career Goals: Pediatrician or neuroscientist

Javier Guzman

Mother’s Name: Celia Guzman

Father’s Name: Benito Guzman

GPA: 3.5

Awards: Certificate of Achievement in Auto Body & Collision Repair at Sno-isle Tech;

Student of the Quarter award, Auto Body & Collision Repair at Sno-isle Tech for outstanding employability skills in the areas of communication, attendance, Integrity/Honesty/Character; CPR & First Aid Training Certification; Core Plus Certificate of Competency in Applied Engineering & Manufacturing at Lynnwood High School; Collision Repair and Refinish Safety Certificate at Sno-isle Tech; Collision Repair and Refinish Pollution Prevention certificate at Sno-isle Tech; Cleaning, Storage, and Maintenance of Tools and Equipment certificate at Sno-isle Tech; Time for a Team Huddle! Running Successful Team Meetings certificate at Sno-isle Tech; Ethics and YOU in the Automotive Industry at Sno-isle Tech; Land that job! Building a resume certificate at Sno-isle Tech; Land that job: Interview skills for Automotive students certificate at Sno-isle Tech; Confirmation certificate at St Pius X Catholic Church.

Educational Goals: To enroll into college, an apprenticeship, internship, etc.

Career Goals: To apply to an apprenticeship/internship in an aerospace industry or the automotive industry.

Anything else we should know? In 2018 I took an intradistrict course called Applied Engineering & Manufacturing at Lynnwood High School. While taking this course I learned soft skills and base industry skills. Some of these skills were learning to work collaboratively with others; practicing personal safety; understanding the importance of shop safety for myself and others; tool identification; reading and understanding engineering blueprints; accurately applying riveting and countersinking practices. In addition, I learned how to properly store and maintain every piece of equipment in the lab, shop, and classroom. While in the program, I was interviewed by the Edmonds School District to talk about my experience so far. One question asked was, “What did you learn about yourself while taking this course?” I immediately replied back saying, “Had I not taken this class I would not have known that I was a hands-on kinda guy and that’s what it’s really all about, getting that hands-on experience and learning what this class offers.” The interview was filmed and has been posted on the district website. With my hard efforts I maintained a level of professionalism in the shop and classroom and I was awarded a Core Plus Certificate of Competency. In 2019 I was accepted into the Auto Body and Collision Repair course at Sno-isle Tech Skills Center. While taking this course, I learned many new skills and techniques and was able to apply previous transferable skills as well. I learned the importance of good communication, effectively working as a team, critical thinking and problem solving, and had the opportunity to demonstrate leadership skills in the areas of shop and classroom environment while guiding peers. I learned how to maintain and properly handle general hand and power tools, practiced entry-level welding, demonstrated first aid procedures for potential occupational injuries, and consistently met the standards that are aligned with the Washington state employability standards. With my continued hard work and professionalism I was awarded several certificates including CPR & First Aid, SP/2 Certifications, Student of the Quarter award in fall 2019, and a certificate of achievement in Auto Body and Collision Repair.

Project SEARCH

Adedai Berhane



Mother’s Name: Yalem

Father’s Name: Berhane

Athletics: I played soccer last year as part of the Special Olympics.

Community Service: My mom tells me to make the bed. I did some community work in Work Adjustment last year.

Future Educational Goals: I want to graduate VOICE.

Career Goals: I want to be a computer game designer.

Anything else we should know? I have a dog named Harley.

Scriber Lake High School

James Andrew Ryder



Mother’s Name: Sharon Ryder

Father’s Name: Andrew Ryder

Clubs & Activities: STG Musical Theater, Northshore Wranglers, Bothell United Methodist Church

Community Service: Bothell Community Kitchen Greeter & Server; Participant of CanDo5K, and Buddy Walk.

Educational Goals: I want to go to Edmonds College;

Career Goals: I want to be a fashion and furniture designer.

Anything else we should know? I love all things Disney, musical theater-especially Wicked, Annie, Hairspray, Little Shop of Horrors, and Beauty and the Beast, dancing, and introducing people to one another so everyone feels welcome.

Bailey Ford



Mother’s Name: Crystal Carter

Educational Goals: To either continue on the criminal justice path or choose to go the counseling path.

Career Goals: Counselor or fish and wildlife officer.

Anything else we should know?: I was selected for being able to come to class and get into my car that I locked the keys in and I showed my teacher that I had a lot of dedication to school and to coming to class.

VOICE Transition Program

Mother’s Name: Tracy Thomas

Father’s Name: Edd Thomas

Career Goals: Would like to work where she can help people.

Anything else we should know? She’s a Sounders fan, loves cars, NASCAR and Indy car racing. Would love to start a car race! Her favorite people are her sister, Parker, and her dad. Loves to ride in Dad’s truck and Sis’s car.