Edmonds School District hiring bus drivers for next fall

The Edmonds School District is currently hiring school bus drivers. Part-time and substitute positions are available with no experience required. All training, lasting approximately four to seven weeks, will be provided at minimum wage.

The work is Monday through Friday with holidays and school breaks off. Drivers serve a diverse population of students in the areas of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, and Woodway. Apply online if you are interested

The next driver training class begins Tuesday, July 9. Interviews will be held throughout June.