Edmonds School District honors 16 senior scholar-athletes

Those honored include:
Edmonds-Woodway High School
Emmanuel Boakye-Ansah participated in cross country, wrestling and track and graduated with a 3.856 GPA. He will attend the University of Washington and major in chemistry. His parents are Evelyn and Bernard Boakye-Ansah
Kyra Hicks was a girls soccer and track athlete who earned a 4.0 GPA. She will attend Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology where she will major in civil engineering. Her parents are Megan and Dan Hicks.
Jadyn Waram participated in girls swimming and basketball and graduated with a 3.902 GPA. She will major in engineering at the University of Washington. Her parents are Shelly and Jason Waram.
Jacob Willcox, a cross country and track athlete, graduated with a 3.830 GPA. He will attend Edmonds College and plans to study kinesiology. His parents are Jennifer and James Willcox.
Lynnwood High School
Ruth Addisu, with a 3.652 GPA, competed on the LHS Dance Team. She will attend Seattle Pacific University with a major in biology/pre-dental. Her parents are Mazeb Mekete and Addisu Kefele.
Sara Bouchard, a member of the LHS cheer team, graduated with 3.753. She will major in biology at the University of Washington. Her parents are Heather and David Johannes.
Musa Camara graduated with a 4.0 GPA and participated in cross country and track. He will attend the University of Washington and study mechatronics. His parents are Khaddijatou Touray and Karamba Camara.
Sean Cambronero, who competed in football and track, graduated with a 3.687 GPA. His college is undecided but he plans to study nursing. His parents are Maria Celina and Alex Cambronero.
Meadowdale High School
Jamie Christiansen, who competed in girls soccer, basketball and tennis, graduated with a 3.833 GPA. She will major in business at the University of Washington. Her parents are Holly Hudson and David Christiansen.
Jacob Seals was on the boys swim and golf teams and graduated with a 3.822 GPA. He will study civil engineering at Washington State University. His parents are Kolleen and David Seals.
Mason Vaughn played football, basketball and baseball and graduated with a 3.50 GPA. He will attend Central Washington University, where he plans to study education or criminal justice. His parents are Amy and Chad Vaughn.
Brynn Webster, who graduated with a 3.616 GPA, competed in girls swim and fast pitch. She will attend Edmonds College, where she plans to study sports psychology. Her parents are Sherri and Joe Webster.
Mountlake Terrace High School
Jamie Bingaman played volleyball and fast pitch and earned a 3.967 GPA.. She will attend California Lutheran University and study business administration/international business. Her parents are Christen and Jason Bingaman.
Dylan Breuer, who graduated with a 3.965 GPA, competed in football, wrestling and track. He will attend Northwest Nazarene University and major in biology/pre-physical therapy. His parents are Simiao Cheng and Ernest Breuer.
Tymothy Harris competed in cross country and boys soccer. He graduated with a 3.972 GPA and will study mechanical engineering at the University of Washington. His parents are Erin and Tod Harris.
Isabel Ong, who graduated with a 4.0 GPA, competed in volleyball and track. She will attend the University of San Diego and study biochemistry. Her parents are Christine and Timothy Ong.