Edmonds School District honors 16 senior scholar-athletes

For the past 18 years, the Edmonds School District each spring has honored its top scholar athletes with a banquet and presentation of scholarship awards. While the ceremony was unable to be held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district was able to honor 16 high school seniors, presenting them with $20,000 in scholarship money.

According to District Athletic Director Julie Stroncek, each athlete received a scholarship in the amount of $1,250 donated by community sponsors, coaches and school booster clubs.

“In lieu of a banquet this year, we have, or will visit the homes of all 16 honorees,” Stroncek said. “Each school had a few coaches, teachers or administrators meet at each of their homes where we presented their awards in cul-de-sacs and front yards. It was great to see all of them and celebrate their successes. All who joined us enjoyed doing something celebratory with these students and their families.”

Those honored include:

Edmonds-Woodway High School

Emmanuel Boakye-Ansah participated in cross country, wrestling and track and graduated with a 3.856 GPA. He will attend the University of Washington and major in chemistry. His parents are Evelyn and Bernard Boakye-Ansah

Kyra Hicks was a girls soccer and track athlete who earned a 4.0 GPA. She will attend Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology where she will major in civil engineering. Her parents are Megan and Dan Hicks.

Jadyn Waram participated in girls swimming and basketball and graduated with a 3.902 GPA. She will major in engineering at the University of Washington. Her parents are Shelly and Jason Waram.

Jacob Willcox, a cross country and track athlete, graduated with a 3.830 GPA. He will attend Edmonds College and plans to study kinesiology. His parents are Jennifer and James Willcox.

Lynnwood High School

Ruth Addisu, with a 3.652 GPA, competed on the LHS Dance Team. She will attend Seattle Pacific University with a major in biology/pre-dental. Her parents are Mazeb Mekete and Addisu Kefele.

Sara Bouchard, a member of the LHS cheer team, graduated with 3.753. She will major in biology at the University of Washington. Her parents are Heather and David Johannes.

Musa Camara graduated with a 4.0 GPA and participated in cross country and track. He will attend the University of Washington and study mechatronics. His parents are Khaddijatou Touray and Karamba Camara.

Sean Cambronero, who competed in football and track, graduated with a 3.687 GPA. His college is undecided but he plans to study nursing. His parents are Maria Celina and Alex Cambronero.

Meadowdale High School

Jamie Christiansen, who competed in girls soccer, basketball and tennis, graduated with a 3.833 GPA. She will major in business at the University of Washington. Her parents are Holly Hudson and David Christiansen.

Jacob Seals was on the boys swim and golf teams and graduated with a 3.822 GPA. He will study civil engineering at Washington State University. His parents are Kolleen and David Seals.

Mason Vaughn played football, basketball and baseball and graduated with a 3.50 GPA. He will attend Central Washington University, where he plans to study education or criminal justice. His parents are Amy and Chad Vaughn.

Brynn Webster, who graduated with a 3.616 GPA, competed in girls swim and fast pitch. She will attend Edmonds College, where she plans to study sports psychology. Her parents are Sherri and Joe Webster.

Mountlake Terrace High School

Jamie Bingaman played volleyball and fast pitch and earned a 3.967 GPA.. She will attend California Lutheran University and study business administration/international business. Her parents are Christen and Jason Bingaman.

Dylan Breuer, who graduated with a 3.965 GPA, competed in football, wrestling and track. He will attend Northwest Nazarene University and major in biology/pre-physical therapy. His parents are Simiao Cheng and Ernest Breuer.

Tymothy Harris competed in cross country and boys soccer. He graduated with a 3.972 GPA and will study mechanical engineering at the University of Washington. His parents are Erin and Tod Harris.

Isabel Ong, who graduated with a 4.0 GPA, competed in volleyball and track. She will attend the University of San Diego and study biochemistry. Her parents are Christine and Timothy Ong.