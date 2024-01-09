Edmonds School District hosting events Jan. 11 and 24 to connect with special education families

Edmonds School District families with a child who receives special education services are invited to attend two district events in January, both at the district office, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

Partnering with your school team event Jan. 11

Families will learn about how they can partner with their student’s school team to support their child.

5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 11

Check and connect event Jan. 24

Administrators will kick things off by discussing the district’s special education services. Time has been set aside for families to ask their questions in a confidential setting.

11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 24