Edmonds School District hosting Oct. 12 community forum to discuss plans for reopening school buildings

As the Edmonds School District prepares to start reopening schools, district staff will hold a community forum Monday, Oct. 12 to provide details on plans to bring students back to classrooms.

Staff will brief families on the district’s re-entry plan, school building plans, student and faculty health requirements and child care. There will also be time set aside for families to ask questions.

The forum will be held virtually from 6-7 p.m. and can be accessed by joining the webinar through this webinar or watching on Youtube. Spanish interpretation will also be available through the webinar.

The district recently released a four-stage plan for reopening school buildings. According to the plan, students in special-needs programs and those in kindergarten through second grade would return to in-person learning first. In a district letter sent out Oct. 7, Superintendent Gustavo Balderas said that the goal is to have Stage 1 complete by the end of October and Stage 2 by Nov. 12.

Balderas’ letter provides information about school building re-entry plans and what will be required of school building administrators. The full text of the letter can be read on the district website.

The district is also encouraging families to complete a student intent form indicating whether their student(s) will return to in-person learning when it becomes available, or remain fully remote for the duration of the 2020-21 school year.

According to Balderas, the distinct cannot reopen school buildings without knowing how many families choose in-person learning. Families opting for in-person learning, will need to say whether or not they will need district-provided transportation.

Each family will receive a unique email from information@surveys.edmonds.wednet.edu by the end of the week. If the student intent form is not completed and returned by Oct. 14,families will begin to receive calls to ensure schools receive the information.

Baleras also encouraged eligible families to apply for free and reduced-price meal benefits. The district plans to provide free meals for all students through the end of December, but families can still apply for other benefits in the district. To learn more about benefits and how to apply, click here.