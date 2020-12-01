Edmonds School District hosting special education instructional technology night Dec. 2

As part of its Special Education Speaker Series, the Edmonds School District is sponsoring an instructional technology night for families Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., via Zoom.

Learn. more about useful school technology tools for you and your students. Secondary students are also encouraged to attend. Presenters will be from the ESD technology department and there will also be an assistive technology specialist.

The Zoom meeting link is here.

The speaker series is presented by the Special Education Advisory Council and the ESD Student Services Department.

For more event informaiton, contact Jodie Colello at jrcolello@comcast.net.