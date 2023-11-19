Edmonds School District invites community to participate in annual Culture Fair Jan. 27

The Edmonds School District is hosting its second annual Culture Fair Saturday, Jan. 27. The district is looking for staff, families, students, community and organizations willing to host a table about their cultural heritage.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 27 at Lynnwood High School, 18218 North Road, Bothell.

Register by Jan. 17. Space is limited to 60 booths and 20 presentations. The district also welcomes various cultural performances and activities for families to participate in.

