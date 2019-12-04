Edmonds School District issues 2019-20 weather emergency notice

Posted: December 3, 2019 47

With temperatures dropping, the Edmonds School District is sharing its annual notification regarding possible changes to normal school schedules. If it is necessary to close schools or have a late start due to inclement weather, this is a districtwide decision for all schools.

The notice linked below in English and Spanish provides needed information in the event of a schedule change. Please either keep a link bookmarked or print a PDF to keep readily available in households.

Weather Emergency Notice for Families 

Avisos de emergencias meteorológicas para las FAMILIAS

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

BACK TO HOME