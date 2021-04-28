Edmonds School District levy passing in early returns

The Edmonds School District’s proposed $180 million capital levy was receiving 55% approval in early returns Tuesday night.

With a voter turnout of 24% so far, returns from the Snohomish County Elections Office — released at 8 p.m. Tuesday — showed the measure receiving 14,569 yes votes to 12,017 votes opposed

Votes will continue to be counted as they come in through the U.S. mail and Snohomish County drop box locations. The next round of results will be released at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 28.

The district decided to place the $180 million levy on the ballot after a proposed $600 million construction bond in February 2020 failed to get the 60% majority voter approval required for all bonds to pass in the state of Washington.

According to the district, levy dollars would be used to replace aging schools, address capacity challenges, improve safety and security, and also take care of maintenance issues such as building HVAC systems, roofs and gutters.

Results as of 8 p.m. April 27, 2021: