Edmonds School District Living Legend nominations due June 27

Do you know an Edmonds School District teacher, principal or administrator who is a living legend? You have until June 27 to send in your nomination to the Foundation for Edmonds School District.

Living Legend Award candidates have:

– Made a fundamental and lasting impact on the educational environment of the Edmonds School District

– Provided exemplary and positive leadership to students or staff

– Developed an innovative educational program or management system

– Been or are currently an educator in the Edmonds School District

Nominations should include:

– Nominee’s full name, title (former or current)

– Nominator’s full name and contact information

– A 250- to 400-word letter outlining the nominee’s contributions to educational excellence

Supporting material is optional.

Nominations for the 2024/2025 school year may be submitted by email to Ronny Anderson at ronny@foundationesd.org by June 27.

For more information, visit the Foundation for Edmonds School District’s website.