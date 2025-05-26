Edmonds School District Living Legend nominations due June 27

Do you know an Edmonds School District teacher, principal or administrator who is a living legend? You have until June 27 to send in your nomination to the Foundation for Edmonds School District.
Living Legend Award candidates have:
– Made a fundamental and lasting impact on the educational environment of the Edmonds School District
– Provided exemplary and positive leadership to students or staff
– Developed an innovative educational program or management system
– Been or are currently an educator in the Edmonds School District
Nominations should include:
– Nominee’s full name, title (former or current)
– Nominator’s full name and contact information
– A 250- to 400-word letter outlining the nominee’s contributions to educational excellence
Supporting material is optional.
Nominations for the 2024/2025 school year may be submitted by email to Ronny Anderson at ronny@foundationesd.org by June 27.
For more information, visit the Foundation for Edmonds School District’s website.
