Edmonds School District making switch to cold lunch options for elementary students starting Oct. 18

The Edmonds School District announced Wednesday that due to staff and supply shortages the district is temporarily switching to cold lunch options for elementary students starting Oct. 18.

“We are really short on staff and we hope to restore our hot entrees soon,” said Food and Nutrition Services Director Megan de Vries. “We are actively training and hiring more staff so we can better meet the needs of our students.”

District Superintendent Gustavo Balderas informed the Edmonds School Board during its Sept. 28 meeting that the district was “short staffed and this is not just us, this is not just a region, this is every person I’ve talked to. And much like you see restaurants or other businesses looking for workers, so are we and we’re doing the best that we can with the staff that we do have.”

Breakfast and lunch are free this year for all Edmonds School District students. You can check student meal menus for each school here