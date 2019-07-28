Edmonds School District offering centralized registration through Aug. 23

A reminder that the Edmonds School District, for the first time ever, is offering centralized registration now through Friday, Aug. 23.

Parents and guardians may enroll students for all neighborhood schools by visiting the Educational Services Center (ESC), 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood. The ESC will be open between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to accept registration paperwork.

Bring the following with you: proof of birth, vaccinations and immunization record, and proof of residency (utility bill, lease/rental agreement, or lease/rental/mortgage statement). For more information about registration, visit the Edmonds School District Registration/Enrollment website.

School offices will reopen from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19. For families needing to drop off health plans and medications, school offices will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the week of Aug. 12-16.