Edmonds School District offering early learning summer programs

The Edmonds School District is offering early learning program opportunities for pre-kindergarten through third-grade students during the 2020 summer.

Programs include:

Alderwood Early Childhood Center (AECC) – provides educational and other services for children with disabilities, ages 3-5 years old.

Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program (ECEAP) – a preschool program that serves income-eligible children and families.

Family Pre-K – a pre-kindergarten program designed for children and parents or caregiver.

Flier for 2020-2021 Preschool Programs – English

Programas preescolares Ciclo escolar 2020-2021

The district also announced that Kindergarten Jump Start will not be held in August as originally planned due to uncertainties with social distancing guidelines in the upcoming months. However, the district will likely run a modified Jump Start program when the 2020-21 school year begins in September. More information will be available at a later date.