Edmonds School District offering free preschool program for low-income families

The Edmonds School District is offering a free preschool program for qualifying families during the 2018-19 school year.

ECEAP (pronounced “E-Cap”) is Washington’s Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program that prepares 3- and 4-year-old children from low-income families for success in school and in life. The school district is offering the free preschool program for the first time in the 2018-2019 school year!

ECEAP focuses on the well-being of the whole child by providing comprehensive nutrition, health, education, and family support services.

ECEAP children must be 3 years old but not yet 5 years old on Aug. 31 of the school year, and:

On Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) for special education or

From families at or below 110 percent of the federal poverty level, which includes all children in foster care and all families with Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) cash grants. Some children may be accepted who are over the income limit, if they have developmental or environmental factors.

During the 2017-18 school year, ECEAP served 12,491 children at more than 360 locations across Washington. The Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families administers ECEAP through contracts with school districts, educational service districts, community colleges, local governments, tribal organizations, child care centers and homes, and non-profits.

The ECEAP location in Edmonds School District is Mountlake Terrace Elementary. To qualify, children must be age 3 or 4 by Aug. 31 and must meet eligibility requirements. Call 425-431-3339, 425-431-3348, or visit Mountlake Terrace Elementary to request an application.