Edmonds School District offering free swim voucher program for students

Thanks to support from the Verdant Health Commission, the Edmonds School District is offering all district students the opportunity to receive free water safety swim lessons this summer.

The swim vouchers will be sent to all third grade students for lessons in levels 1-4 in water safety, through classroom teachers during the month of May. The lessons will start this summer at Yost Pool, Lynnwood Pool, and Mountlake Terrace Pool. For more information, visit the district website: Swim Voucher Program

Any school-age child who does not know how to swim can also receive a swim voucher for free beginning lessons. This includes all students in grades K-12 and students with special needs. Families will have to contact the Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace or Dale Turner/YMCA pools for details on how to get these beginning swim vouchers.