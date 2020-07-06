Edmonds School District offers summer learning opportunities

The Edmonds School District encourages students to engage in different learning opportunities through the summer, including the following:

Summer learning resources

To support families and students over the summer, the district has compiled a list of resources families may use to review and reinforce learning from home. The Supplemental Resources Site will be available through the summer.

Online summer school

There will be an optional, online summer school program for elementary (finishing K-6) and middle school students (finishing 7-8). The program will begin the week of July 20 and conclude on Aug. 14. Find more details here.

Students are able to keep their district-issued Chromebooks at home with them over the summer. Those who need technology support should contact the Student Tech Support team at techsupport@edmonds15.org or 425-431-1211. Summer hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.