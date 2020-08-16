Edmonds School District partners with four child care providers for 2020-21 school year

To provide support to families across the district, the Edmonds School District has partnered with four child care providers across the district for the 2020-21 school year.

The district has selected the YMCA, the Boys and Girls Club and Kids Krew as well as the district’s contracted child care provider, Right At School to provide child care services during the year.

Registration for YMCA, Boys and Girl Clubs and Kids Krew will open Monday, Aug. 17. Boys and Girls Club will launch their registration process at a later date.

The district is not able to cover the costs for these services. However, staff worked closely with each provider to provide “fair and equal” pricing, the district says. Child care staff will also be available to assist students with assignments while learning remotely.

Families can register their student(s) on the provider’s website, which can be accessed by clicking a link below:

Edmonds

Chase Lake Elementary – YMCA

Lynnwood

Cedar Valley Community School – Right At School

Martha Lake Elementary – Boys and Girls Club

Mountlake Terrace

Terrace Park Elementary – Kids Krew (Mountlake Terrace Parks and Recreation)

District leaders will also host virtual childcare community forums to learn more about the programs.