Edmonds School District planning Black Lives Matter Month of Action in February

In preparation for February’s Black Lives Matter month of action, the Edmonds School District has formed a Black Lives Matter Month of Action Planning Committee. Any Edmonds School District student, family and staff are welcome to help create virtual activities and events for students, families, and staff. The committee will meet a few times between now and March to plan a variety of events.

Upcoming meeting dates:

6-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28

6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10

Those who would like to attend should email Sally Guzman: GuzmanReyesS@edmonds.wednet.edu.

Learn more at the Black Lives Matter Month of Action Planning Committee website.