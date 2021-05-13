Edmonds School District planning to offer full-time in-person learning option this fall

The Edmonds School District is planning to return students to full-time in-person learning at the start of the 2021-22 school year, according to district leaders.

At the Edmonds School Board of Directors’ May 11 business meeting, Superintendent Gustavo Balderas said the district intends to offer students the option to return to in-person leaning five days a week or stay 100% remote.

“Our goal is to have as many of our kids as possible to come back to our campuses,” he said.

According to Balderas, staff are still working out the details for remote learning, but added that online learning will look different for elementary, middle and high school grade levels. The logistics of returning students to school buildings full-time will be based on guidance from the Washington State Department of Health.

Families will be asked to fill out an intent form asking whether they plan to return their student to in-person learning or stay remote. The survey will be sent out this week and a second one will be sent before the start of the new school year. During the Tuesday meeting, Balderas emphasized the importance of families filling out and returning the intent form.

“Our goal with having an intent survey is to have an understanding of where people are at (and) to prepare schedules for next year,” he said.

On Wednesday, the district sent the following letter to families: